Midcoast Senior College announces four presentations in a “summer wisdom” series, slated for 1-2 p.m. on Tuesdays, May 16 through June 6.

The first two session will focus on “Death with Dignity Law: Medical, Legal and Ethical Considerations,” a two-part series with Jon Oxman and Ned Claxton. On May 16 and 23, Oxman and Claxton will discuss the 2019 Maine Legislature bill, the Maine Death with Dignity Act, along with other current statutes, to review the 30-year history of that legislation and legal foundations within the current law. Oxman has been a practicing Maine attorney for over 50 years with experience in medico-legal matters and medical ethics. Claxton transitioned from a primary care physician to become director of a hospital residency program and then a physician leader within the hospital, among other capacities, serving on the Ethics Committee and the hospital board. He is a retired Maine state senator.

On May 30, James Tierney will present “Fifty Years’ Worth of Observation on the Local Area, the State, and the Nation.” Tierney will speak about a range of contemporary social issues including the polarization of society, the pernicious impact of dark money in our electoral system and the increased importance of state government as opposed to the federal government. He will use the own of Brunswick and the changes he has seen in it as a metaphor to analyze our current challenges and what they portend for our future. Tierney, a graduate of Brunswick public schools, is a former Maine attorney general who transitioned to become an advisor to other state attorneys general and to a teaching career at Harvard, Yale and Columbia.

The final offering on June 6 will be “Healthcare Transitions: Leading through Forty Years of Change” with Lois Skillings. Skillings was president and CEO of Mid Coast-Parkview Health Systems. A lifelong Mainer, she is a nurse by training, graduating from University of Southern Maine. She was motivated to join the executive ranks when she participated in the Robert Wood Executive Nurse Fellow Program in 2008. She subsequently was vice president of nursing services at Mid Coast Hospital before becoming president and CEO in 2011.

For more information, visit midcoastseniorcollege.org, call 725-4900 or email Donna Marshall, executive director, at [email protected]

