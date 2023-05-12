Sometimes serendipity strikes. In 2005, Curt Dale Clark was a last-minute replacement to play the part of the Beast in Maine State Music Theatre’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

“I didn’t know anything about MSMT or where Brunswick was,” says Curt. “And it was my first real experience with New England. But I loved it right away — the town, the people, the weather. And everyone makes you feel like a star.”

Sold on MSMT and Brunswick, Curt played several roles over the next few years. In 2013 the Board appointed Clark to be the Interim Artistic Director. One year later he became the Artistic Director, a terrific move for both MSMT and Curt Dale Clark. “I knew I would love this job,” says Curt. “I get to have a hand in all parts of the organization.”

When pressed to name some of his favorite musicals, Curt cites “Music Man,” “Wizard of Oz” and “Singing’ in the Rain.” During his second year at the helm, Curt fondly remembers seeing the amazing reaction of the audience during the performance of “Buddy Holly.” “You can’t beat the feeling of working hard to create something that makes people happy.”

MSMT has an amazing track record under Curt’s superb leadership. He notes that in the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, MSMT filled 94% of the seats at Pickard Theater. “Very few other theaters in the country can match those figures,” he says. He’s working hard to get audience levels up to where they were before the pandemic.

To be sure, MSMT has faced challenges along the way, topped by the devastating impact of COVID. “I even began to doubt myself,” he admits, although any objective observer would acknowledge that he did a tremendous job leading MSMT through that trying time.

Finding acceptable housing for summer employees remains a constant challenge. And then there’s the matter of competing with other regional theaters to obtain rights to a given production given that MSMT performs shows for only three weeks.

He jokes that it’s sometime hard to convince actors to come to Brunswick the first time, but it’s easy the second time.

On a personal note, I can say that we often take visitors from around the country to see musicals at MSMT. Time and time again, they emerge from the theater saying things like, “That was just as good as the time I saw (X) on Broadway.” Or “Wow, you have a real gem here.” As Curt has found with actors, it’s easy to get visitors to go to MSMT the second time.

Curt is delighted with the connection between MSMT and the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. MSMT’s first production every year is Fulton’s last production and vice versa. Both organizations benefit financially from the arrangement. Moreover, members of both audiences sometimes attend MSMT’s special events, such as trips to London and Chicago. Moreover, MSMT sponsors trips to Lancaster and Fulton sponsors trips to Brunswick.

As one might expect, Curt Dale Clark’s fine leadership at MSMT has led to overtures from other theater companies, but Curt has no intention of leaving. “Why would I leave? I love MSMT and the town and the Rotary Club and the restaurants. I can see myself being here for at least 10 more years.”

That’s great news for people who know the tremendous impact MSMT makes on the people (and businesses) of Midcoast Maine.

(NOTE: Go to msmt.org for information on MSMT’s upcoming season, ticket information, etc.” Also, act now if you’re interested in seeing the first show, “Titanic,” which promises to be a blockbuster. The last two weeks of the three-week run will no doubt sell out so purchasing tickets now makes good sense.)

