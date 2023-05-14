A 21-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a house fire that authorities say was set early Saturday morning in Pleasant Point.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from Eastport and Perry responded to the report of a house fire on Bayview Lane in Pleasant Point.

The homeowner and a family member were asleep in the house, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshals’ Office. The homeowner awakened when they spotted the glow of a fire outside, Moss added.

The two people made it out safely, but a dog was killed, Moss said.

Sarah Stanley, 21, of Pleasant Point has been arrested and charged with arson.

Moss said Stanley knew the family that lived in the home.

Following an investigation, Stanley was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.

