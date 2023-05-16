PHIPPSBURG – Paul Gamache passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at his home. Paul was born in Schenectady, N.Y., son of Raoul and Blanche (Pineau) Gamache. After his father’s untimely passing in 1947, he and his mother moved to Somerset, Mass., to be near family. After graduating from Bryant College with a B.S. in accounting and finance, he started a career in accounting and financial management in four large corporations residing in Lynchburg, Va., Valdosta, Ga., Poughkeepsie, N.Y., San Jose, Calif., Glastonbury, Conn., and finally Cape Neddick. Along the way, he earned a M.S. in Industrial Administration from Union College. Paul chose to retire from corporate life after 35 years, and transitioned to accounting, bookkeeping and consulting for a wide range of small businesses in New Hampshire, and Southern and Mid-Coast Maine. Since arriving in Mid-Coast Maine, he actively participated in numerous Boards of non-profit organizations, and finance or budget committees of local government agencies.

Paul married Claudette (Cote) Gamache in 1964, and together they raised three highly accomplished and principled boys, Daniel, Raymond and Christopher. Together the family enjoyed travel, especially camping in their VW camper bus, cycling, hiking, running in road races, canoeing, tennis and boating. As the boys moved on, Paul joined Claudette’s transition from her career as a registered nurse to full time artist, traveling to outdoor art shows throughout New England and two workshops she led in Southern France.

Moving to Bath put them closer to their summer place at Popham Beach, and after caring for Claudette’s parents, made the move to the beach where Paul had many years of contentment, rowing in nearby waters, gardening and enjoying life on the Mid-Coast.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 11 a.m., at the Popham Chapel, with a reception to follow. There is minimal parking, please think about carpooling.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Town of Phippsburg Goodwill Fund,

1042 Maine Road,

Phippsburg, ME 04562

or the Bath Food Bank,

P.O. Box 65,

Bath ME 04530