GRAY — Ben Bolduc hit a double and a single and drove in three runs to help Freeport down Gray-New Gloucester 12-6 in baseball action Wednesday.

Gus Hollen had three singles and two RBI for Freeport (8-6), while William Maneikis singled twice and brought home two runs. Zane Aguiar and Harry Walker also had two RBI.

Ian Libby drove in four runs for Gray-New Gloucester (2-13) with a home run and a single. Jake Maschino contributed a single and a double, and Kaiden Chase hit two singles

OAK HILL 3, LISBON 0: Kyle Delano helped out from the mound and at the plate as the Raiders (12-2) blanked the Greyhounds (9-4) in Wales.

Delano pitched the first six innings and limited Lisbon to three hits while striking out 11 batters. Jordan Castonguay finished off the win with a scoreless seventh, earning a save.

Delano, Ethan Vattaso and Landen Denis each had two hits for Oak Hill (12-2). Delano drove in a run and scored one, Denis knocked in two runs and Vattaso scored twice.

Jimmy Fitzsimmons led Lisbon (9-4) with two hits. Cody Osmond fanned eight and allowed six hits in six innings on the mound.

SOFTBALL

OAK HILL 9, LISBON 7: The Raiders (9-6) broke open the game with a six-run fifth inning on their way to a rivalry win against the Greyhounds (3-10) in Wales.

Ava Rivet had a single and three RBIs for Oak Hill. Kelsey Young hit two singles and drove in a run. Aubrey McElhaney had a triple and an RBI, and Carlee Austin doubled and drove in a run. Saryn Blais also had a RBI.

Lisbon’s Ellie Burkhardt had a double and two RBIs, while Abrianna Bright doubled and one RBI, Maria Levesque recorded two singles and an RBI, and Ava Kottman drove in a run.