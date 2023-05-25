BRUNSWICK – Juanita Mary (Brown) Hersom, 86, of Brunswick, Maine, passed away peacefully May 22 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bath, Maine on May 8, 1937, the first child of Raymond Carlton Brown and Elsie Elenora (Smith) Brown. She grew up in West Point and attended Phippsburg and Bath Maine schools.

She married her high school sweetheart, Gordon Wayne Hersom on Nov. 8, 1952. Together they raised their 4 children. Juanita loved her children unconditionally and was there for them always.

Juanita loved music and enjoyed performing by her husbands side in his bands. They ran dances at the Cundy’s harbor community hall for many years. She also was on two albums that were recorded in Maine as well as writing and recording original songs that she wrote. She also wrote many poems and drew beautiful pictures that she would proudly gift to her family and friends.

Juanita and Gordon enjoyed traveling. They especially like attending country and western shows in Nashville, Branson and going to Florida in the winters.

When she was in her 50s she worked really hard to get her Hair Dressing license. She then opened a salon in her home that she was so proud of and loved all of her clients.

Juanita loved family, hers and the Hersom family she married into, joining them for many family get togethers singing, laughing and sketti feeds. She missed them all so much.

She loved spending time with her Mom and Dad and was a loving daughter. She loved her siblings; Herman, Mary and Joanne. After Herman passed she made it a point to get together with her sisters often and enjoy coffee, muffins and reminiscing about family. Family was so important to her.

Juanita had a gift of being a good listener. She was always available to lift another up and help whenever she could. She will be missed by many.

Juanita is predeceased by her husband Gordon Wayne Hersom, her parents Raymond and Elsie Brown and her brother Herman Brown.

She leaves behind four children; Gordon, Gary with his wife Paula Lessard, Gail with her husband Tom Rainey and Janice with her husband Tim Trafton, Six Grandchildren; Melanie, Travis, Jason, Erin, Sam and Joseph, Six great grandchildren; Amethyst, Tristan, Noah, Kalvin, Wesley and Maize as well as a great great grandson Briggston, Sisters; Joanne Brown and Mary Saunders with her husband Charles, brother-in-law Fred Hersom, many nieces and nephews that were dear to her heart. She also leaves behind her dear friend Judy Dunning.

Visiting will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., with a service to follow at 12 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath, Maine. Grave will be dedicated and burial at Morningside Cemetery, Phippsburg.

To share memories with the family or live stream the service, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in Juanita’s name to: Cundys Harbor Fire Department,

Harpswell, ME 04079

or your favorite charity.

