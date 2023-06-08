I began my 23 years of volunteer service at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program after getting to know Ron Otis, the first Food Bank manager. During a visit to Ron’s home, he saw my pickup truck parked outside and asked if I would like to pick up boxes of food for the Food Bank. I agreed and thus began a wonderful connection with MCHPP which continued over these many years.

At this point, the whole operation was housed in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick. The Food Bank and Food Pantry were in the basement while the Soup Kitchen was upstairs in the social hall next to the kitchen. After routinely picking up food from local Hannaford stores in Brunswick and Topsham, Ron asked if I would like to check in pantry guests as they arrived for their visits.

I loved my work, whether out collecting food with my pickup truck or spending time in the office area assisting the day’s guests. A few years later the Pantry to Pantry program was launched, offering a grocery delivery service to our medically homebound neighbors. My wife Nancy and I attended that first meeting, and both agreed to deliver food boxes to those unable to come to our facilities at St. Paul’s.

In 2003, MCHPP moved to a new building at 12 Tenney Way that was designed specifically for guest services. Now making trips to the Navy Commissary (Topsham), Good Shepard Food Bank (Auburn), Reny’s warehouse (Damariscotta), and monthly to the Maine Department of Agriculture food supply (Wiscasset), I kept busy. Additionally, positive involvement from other organizations like schools that held food drives, local churches, Bowdoin College and local farms ensured there was always food to be picked up.

Being a printer by profession, I was happy to lend my skills to the agency by preparing name tags for all of the volunteers, business cards for the staff team, as well as various forms for the Food Pantry and the number cards each guest took to wait their turn. Later, from 2011-2014, I had the privilege of serving on the Board of Directors where I gained an understanding of the many details involved in managing the organization. I loved meeting all the guests in the Intake office and giving out numbers to folks in line at the Mobile Food Truck in Brunswick. I also enjoyed the camaraderie with the other volunteers and the enthusiastic and dedicated staff over my many years at MCHPP.

Volunteering at MCHPP in many capacities brought me great joy and satisfaction in being able to help so many in need. Although I am no longer able to volunteer, Nancy and I continue to be enthusiastic supporters, and recently toured the new Food Bank Warehouse and Administrative Facility at Brunswick Landing. We are amazed and encouraged by MCHPP’s expansion which allows them to serve a wider area through a variety of services offered to meet the circumstances of those experiencing food insecurity.

We are grateful for the continued work of the staff and volunteers in the fight to end hunger. It is our hope that others will be led to explore the various volunteer opportunities available at MCHPP, for we are sure there is a spot just for you. One can also make a food or monetary contribution. We know your serving will bring great satisfaction to you and would be appreciated by those in need.

