Every principal in the state of Maine is able to nominate one of its graduating seniors for the MPA Principal’s Award, and this year, Freeport High School chose Piper Williams for her leadership, kindness and drive.

Principal Jennifer Gulko said FHS doesn’t do class ranks because they want to encourage students to work together, rather than compete against each other.

“Piper is someone who carries a rigorous course load and is involved in lots of things,” Gulko said. “She goes above and beyond as a leader and does it with a great attitude. She has taken her path very seriously, pushes herself and is the kind of student who adds a layer of positivity to our school.”

Williams said she was grateful and proud to receive the award, and despite an unusual high school career with COVID-19, she said the experience made her a stronger person.

“It was difficult to not have a normal high school experience, whether that be in education, athletics or other extracurricular activities. We missed out on many school dances, pep rallies and experiences together as a class,” Williams said. “However, I do believe that the pandemic gave students an opportunity to grow.”

An avid field hockey player and competitive skier, Williams said some of her happiest moments were her athletic achievements, including winning the regional title for field hockey this year.

Advertisement

“I loved my team and the sport. To end my senior season on a high note was incredible,” Williams said. “High school athletics allowed me to develop skills that I use outside of sports and create friendships that I cherish.”

Graduation day is just around the corner, and Williams said she will miss the close relationships she has formed with peers and teachers. She said Freeport is a close-knit community that has allowed her to meet many interesting and exciting people.

“I will miss the ability to smile at everyone in the halls and have the ability to reach out to a teacher and know them on a personal level,” she said.

Williams will join her peers at graduation on June 11 to receive her diploma. Next year, she said, she will study mechanical engineering at the University of Connecticut and hopefully join the Society of Women Engineers and play on the field hockey and lacrosse club teams.

The Freeport High School graduation will be at Merrill Auditorium in Portland at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 11.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: