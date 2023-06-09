BATH – Margaret M. McLuer, 55, of State Road passed away suddenly on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

She was born in Brunswick on Feb. 29, 1968, a daughter of John and Bonnie Engle. In 1986 she graduated from Shenandoah Valley High School. She was employed as a CNA for many years in Pennsylvania and more recently at Winship Green in Bath.

Margaret had a big heart and loved many things. Among those are diamond dots, fishing, and most of all her cat, Sam.

She was predeceased by her mom, Bonnie Engle on April 15, 2020. She is survived by her dad, John Engle of Bath, one daughter, Katie Seddon of Mahanoy City, Pa., two sons, Danny Seddon and his wife Barb of Manheim, Pa., and Tom Seddon and his wife Rayanne of Harrisburg, Pa., one sister, Angela Duffy of Livermore Fall, four grandchildren, Noah and Dani Seddon and Kara and Sela Seddon, one grand dog, Ruby Jane and one nephew, Randy McEwen II of Livermore Falls.

There will be no services. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com .

