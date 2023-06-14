After finally breaking through to win an elusive Class B state title a year ago, Greely’s girls’ lacrosse team had a single focus this spring.

Do it again.

Friday evening at Fitzpatrick Stadium, the Rangers achieved their goal emphatically.

Neither a weather delay nor the second-seeded Brunswick Dragons could deny top-seeded Greely, which raced to an 8-2 halftime lead and got goals from eight players in a 14-2 victory.

The Rangers (15-2) won the third championship in program history.

“From Day 1, we knew we were going to be here, which is a different feeling than any of our other teams have had, so it feels good to reach our end goal,” said senior Charlotte Taylor, who scored once, assisted on three goals, won 12 of 17 draws, and forced multiple turnovers.

Advertisement

Taylor won the opening draw and got the ball to junior Asja Kelman, who earned a free position and buried her shot to put Greely ahead after just 35 seconds.

The game was then halted for nearly 40 minutes after lightning was observed in the vicinity.

Greely had to essentially start over, but when play resumed, the Rangers had no trouble picking right up where they left off.

“We strategized in the back of the bus, then the girls hung out and sang songs,” said Rangers Coach Becca Koelker. “They just stayed loose.”

Taylor and Kylie Lord scored quick goals, then Lauren Dennen and Kelman found the net to make it 5-0.

“I’m so proud of us for pushing through,” said Kelman, who finished with a game-high four goals. “Our team can roll with anything.”

Advertisement

“We have so many girls who can score, and that makes us dangerous,” Taylor added.

The Dragons (14-3) settled in and drew within 6-2 when Emily Wallace and Kelsie Carlton sandwiched goals around one from Dennen, but Kelman scored with 1:19 to go in the half, then Taylor set up Jane Flynn with just 13 seconds remaining.

“It was definitely difficult to see that gap get wider and wider,” said Brunswick Coach Emaleigh Aschbrenner.

Dennen opened the second half with another goal, then senior Allie Read, who usually spends the majority of her time on the defensive end, added two more.

“I was a true defender when I came into this program, and transitioning to midfield was hard, but I was supported by my teammates,” Read said. “Scoring goals is really fun.”

After a goal by Kelman induced the mercy-rule running clock, Jenny Medrano and freshman Audrey Ingersoll capped the scoring.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing, a perfect way to go out,” said Dennen, who had three goals and two assists. “This is a perfect send-off for the seniors.”

“From the very beginning, this is what the girls have had their sights set on,” Koelker added. “Having last year’s experience made such a big difference in this game.”

The Rangers got seven saves from senior goalie Addyson Babcock.

Maddi Barnhorst stopped five shots for Brunswick, which was making its first state final appearance since 2012.

“I’m proud of the girls. We didn’t quit fighting,” said Aschbrenner. “They didn’t stop playing with their hearts and you could see they left every ounce they had on that field.

“Each year we’ve taken it a little bit further, and getting here this year was incredible. Now that we’ve gotten a taste of this, we’ll plan to be back here again next year.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »