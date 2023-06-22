Library honors Frinsko

The trustees at Baxter Memorial Library honored Linda Frinsko with a retirement party June 15.

Frinsko spent 34 years as a volunteer at the library, including as president of the board. She received a bouquet and etchings of both the library building and the adjacent Baxter Museum.

The town of Gorham gave her plants for her garden at the library entrance.

Free movie night

Fort Hill Community Church is hosting the 2023 movie, “The Super Mario Bros.,” at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, at 29 School St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Summer concert series

The free Gorham summer concert series kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, with Better Than Bad Band at the gazebo on the lawn at the municipal center, 75 South St.

The series continues through Aug. 8.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 27, 1973, that Paula Ward, 19, and Rowena Murray, 18, had submitted applications in hopes of becoming Gorham’s first female firefighters.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on June 15 that the U.S. public debt was $32,039,244,474,237.54.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: