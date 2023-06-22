Trail tech

I want to highlight an important new technology that will greatly increase the use of the proposed Merrymeeting Trail for recreation, for tourism, and most importantly, for commuting. That technology is e-bicycles, bicycles that work both with regular pedaling and with supplemental electric power when needed. This technology is revolutionizing the distances that average people can travel by bicycle.



E-bikes are a viable alternative to buses and cars. Local and state governments across the country are subsidizing them for commuting purposes. On the Merrymeeting Trail many riders would be able to commute to work to and from Augusta, Hallowell, Gardiner, Richmond, Bowdoinham, Topsham, and Brunswick. In addition, many people from our area — probably most — have not experienced the unspoiled beauty of the Kennebec River from Gardiner south. Electric bikes will change this.



Think ahead 10 years. Instead of spending millions of dollars annually to subsidize a train that very few will use, Maine can spend a small amount of money to support hundreds and eventually thousands of local Mainers by providing them a bicycle-safe route from Augusta to Brunswick. In the process it will get people out of their houses, fill Main Street restaurants and coffee shops, and make Central Maine a tourist destination for people from out of state.



Funding for new trains in the US should go for high-speed trains between large population areas, not inefficient service between small towns. We should invest in the future, not the past. The future is here now, and it is e-bikes.

Peter Walsh,

Dresden

Let’s get moving on the Merrymeeting Trail



As a primary care doctor, I spend much of my day encouraging people to exercise. Decades of research have shown that even just regular walking reduces the risk of numerous chronic diseases including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and dementia, to name a few. What’s more, exercise boosts our mood.



Unfortunately, walking along a sidewalk-less roadside — the predicament most Mainers find ourselves in — has become increasingly dangerous. Amidst the explosion of smart phone use, pedestrian deaths have risen 60% nationally over the past 10 years. For the patient working toward a healthier life but reluctant like many to join a gym, where can I suggest they go?



Enter the proposed Merrymeeting Trail, a 34-mile stretch of inactive state-owned railroad corridor stretching from Brunswick to Augusta. Few are aware that Maine DOT has convened a Rail Use Advisory Council (RUAC) to recommend the best use for this corridor moving forward. DOT estimates the cost of converting this corridor to a stone dust trail for use by walkers, runners, cyclists, and commuters of all kinds to be $34 million, while it would cost $363 million to restore passenger rail service to this unmaintained line that has not been used in decades.



Beyond the economic infeasibility of restoring passenger rail, the health benefits of the Merrymeeting Trail make this decision a no brainer. Being able to write a prescription for someone to get out on the Merrymeeting Trail and take in the breathtaking views as it traces the Androscoggin, Cathance, and Kennebec Rivers would be game changing for some of my patients. This is not to mention the social benefits of spending time with others, outside in public spaces, as an important way to build connection and combat social isolation.



See you on the trail!



Dr. Ian McConnell,

Mid Coast Hospital

