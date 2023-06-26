The Falmouth Town Council elected Hope Cahan as its new chairperson June 21 and Jay Trickett as vice chairperson.

Cahan takes over the leadership position from Peter LaFond, who will continue as a councilor, She was elected to the council in 2020, and she serves on several committees, including the Ordinance Committee and the Community Development Committee.

Also at the June 21 meeting, former Falmouth administration analyst Marguerite “Maggie” Fleming was promoted to assistant town manager, effective Saturday, July 1. She replaces Amy Lamontagne, who will remain as Human Resources Director.

