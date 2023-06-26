Pine Point will again celebrate the Fourth of July with its traditional parade and Fun Run for kids (ages 3 to 13).

Registration for the Fun Run begins at 7:45 a.m. at the Engine 4 Fire Station at 12 King St. The Fun Run begins at 8:45 a.m. from the fire station and will end a quarter-mile down King Street at Hurd Park (the municipal parking lot, 65 King St.). The winner of the Fun Run will carry the American Flag and lead the parade.

The parade begins at 9 a.m., starting at Hurd Park and finishing at the Engine 4 Fire Station. Prizes will be awarded for the most unusual or creative decorated child, bike, wagon, and dog in the parade.

The prize winners, Fun Run winner and the grand marshal will be announced at the Fire Station, followed by complimentary strawberry shortcake for everyone, served inside the firehouse. All are welcome at attend.

Scarborough Land Trust to host morning yoga at Blue Point Preserve

Join the Scarborough Land Trust on Sunday, July 2 at Blue Point Preserve for a morning of yoga led by instructor Heather Guglielmo. Participants of all ages and experience levels are welcome.

Registration is required for the event. For tickets and more information, visit the Events page at ScarboroughLandTrust.org. Contact Henry Gustavson at [email protected] with any questions.

For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org or call 207-289-1199.

Evergreen Credit Union breaks ground on Scarborough branch

Evergreen Credit Union broke ground on a new branch in Scarborough on June 19. The branch will be located at 617 Route 1 and is planned to be open for business by spring 2024.

The new state-of-the-art branch will be approximately 3,000-square-feet with two drive-through lanes, one ATM lane.

“We are very excited about coming to Scarborough and especially to the Dunstan Corner area,” Jason Lindstrom, Evergreen’s president/CEO said in a June 22 news release. “There aren’t any financial institutions in this part of Scarborough, and we look forward to serving the community here along with the nearby communities of Old Orchard Beach and Saco.”

Gawron Turgeon Architects and Risbara Construction will be completing this project. “We are pleased with the site here in Scarborough and to be able to work with the town and local firms on the new branch,” Tim Verreault, Evergreen’s EVP/COO and project lead, said in an email.

Blue Point Church hosting historical society presentation

Blue Point Congregational Church will host a Scarborough Historical Society PowerPoint presentation by Linda McLoon. The subject will be Early Maine tourism and feature more than 100 early photographs to describe Maine during the Golden Age of tourism.

The session is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19. Doors open at 6 p.m. and patrons are asked to use the side door of the church. Blue Point Congregational Church is located at 236 Pine Point Road in Scarborough.

The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be available. A free-will donation will be accepted to benefit the Scarborough Historical Society.

Residents receive college accolades

*The University of Rhode Island announced its spring 2023 dean’s list, including:

Anna Black of Scarborough.

Sadie Daly of Scarborough.

Olivia Lanphear of Scarborough.

Dominic Spina of Scarborough.

*Students named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. include:

Sarah Taft of Scarborough.

* The following local students were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Stonehill College:

Courtney Brochu of Scarborough.

Connor LaBonte of Scarborough.

Kellie Guerette of Scarborough.

* Connor Vincent Canatsey, of Scarborough, a senior majoring in applied mathematics and statistics, was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring 2023 semester at Clarkson University.

* Charlie Fellows, of Scarborough, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

*Izabel Desjardins, of Scarborough, and Emily Lefebvre, of Scarborough, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Alabama.

