Sloan, June 30. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Oshima Brothers, June 30. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

The Jerry Barry/Jason St. Pierre Group, June 30. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Weezer, June 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $35.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, June 30. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

Trawl, June 30. Aura, Portland, $15, $18. auramaine.com

Rufus Wainwright, July 1. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $49.50 to $99. criteriontheatre.org

Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey, July 1. Waterville Opera House, $58, $68. watervillecreates.org

Eileen Jewell, July 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Memphis May Fire, July 2. State Theatre, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

Once An Outlaw, July 2. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, July 3. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $79.50. Sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Animals As Leaders, July 3. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 5. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59 to $250. waterfrontconcerts.com

Goose, July 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Kruger Brothers, July 6. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Chris Stapleton, July 7. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor $40.75 to $115.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Livingston Taylor, July 7. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Rebelution, July 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Pepper, July 8. Aura, Portland, $29.50. auramaine.com

Onward, July 8. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Big Time Rush, July 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29 to $495. waterfrontconcerts.com

Linda Eder, July 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $85. vinhillmusic.com

Windborne, July 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Annie Royer, July 14. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com

The Faux Paws, July 14. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

North Atlantic Blues Festival, July 15 &16. Rockland, $40 single day, $70 two-day ticket. northatlanticbluesfestival.com

Susan Werner, July 16. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $35. vinhillmusic.com

Gabe Tonon’s Country & Western Review, July 16. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Declan McKenna, July 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

David Mallett Band, July 20. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Hiss Golden Messenger, July 21. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $30. thewaldotheatre.org

The Sweet Remains, July 21. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Action Bronson, July 22. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Hiss Golden Messenger, July 22 & 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

The High Kings, July 23. Waterville Opera House, $28, $30. watervillecreates.org

Godsmack and Staind, July 25. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

Leyla McCalla, July 25. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $26. rocklandstrand.com

David Sedaris, July 26. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $60 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Gregory Alan Isakov, July 27. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

Tim Sample, July 27. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Nanna (Of Monsters and Men), July 28. Portland House of Music, $36. statetheatreportland.com

Billy Strings, July 28 & 29. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Damn Tall Buildings, July 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Maggie Rogers, July 31 & Aug 1. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Wallflowers, Aug. 1. Waterville Opera House, $53, $63. watervillecreates.org

The Wallflowers, Aug. 2. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $49.50 to $99. criteriontheatre.org

Santana, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45.50 to $205.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Extreme with Living Colour, Aug. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown, Aug. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $34.50. statetheatreportland.com

Joe Pera, Aug. 3. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $35. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jelly Roll, Aug. 5. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.75 to $119.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Henry Jamison, Aug. 5. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Tyler Childers, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $60.50. statetheatreportland.com

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Aug. 6. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Revivalists & Band of Horses, Aug. 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $56. statetheatreportland.com

Goth Babe, Aug. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

K. Flay, Aug. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter, Aug. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Queens of the Stone Age, Aug. 11. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Cecila, Aug. 12. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Guster on the Ocean, Aug. 11-13. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $60, 1-day general admission, $110 3-day general admission , $250, 3-day VIP. ontheoceanfest.com

Soggy Po Boys, Aug. 12. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com

The Chicks, Aug. 13. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59.50 to $139.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, Aug. 13. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $39.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Stolen Gin, Aug. 15. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

The Lumineers, Aug. 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas, Aug. 17. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Train with Better Than Ezra, Aug 18. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59.50 to $100. waterfrontconcerts.com

Emmet Cahill & Emmett O’Hanlon, Aug. 18. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Yellowcard, Aug. 18. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $35 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Brothers Osborne, Aug. 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Mastodon & Gojira, Aug. 19. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50, $65. statetheatreportland.com

Novel Jazz Septet, Aug. 19. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Dispatch, Aug. 19. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Jay Pharoah, Aug. 20. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $49.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Atmosphere, Aug. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Socks In The Frying Pan, Aug. 23. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Nickelback, Aug. 24. Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, $40 to $140. waterfrontconcerts.com

Hank Williams Jr., Aug. 25. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $33.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Magic City Hippies, Aug. 25. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Jon Pousette-Dart Duo, Aug. 26. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Rival Sons, Aug. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

The 502s, Aug. 31. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Seth Glier, Sept. 2. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Caamp, Sept. 3 Thompson’s Point, Portland, $65. statetheatreportland.com

Pantera, Sept. 7. Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, $33.50 to $193.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie, Sept. 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $65, $75. statetheatreportland.com

Heron Valley, Sept. 8. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Maggie Rose, Sept. 8. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Low Cut Connie, Sept. 10. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Digable Planets, Sept. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50, $79.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

Donna the Buffalo, Sept. 15. Portland House of Music, $22. statetheatreportland.com

Pat Metheny, Sept. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Don Campbell Band, Sept. 16. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Demetri Martin, Sept. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Ani DiFranco, Sept. 19. Waterville Opera House, $48 to $63. watervillecreates.org

Sammy Rae & The Friends, Sept. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Ryan Adams, Sept 20. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $45 to $85. porttix.com

Shinedown, Sept. 21. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Devil Makes Three, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

The Happy Fits, Sept. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Southside Blues, Sept 23. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Skerryvore, Sept. 23. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Clannad, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Nude Party, Sept. 26. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

The Dropkick Murphys, Sept 27. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $49.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Ben Folds, Sept. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $55 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

Goo Goo Dolls with Fitz and the Tantrums, Sept. 29. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Jerry Barry/Jason St. Pierre Group, Sept. 29. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Bill Burr, Sept. 29. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $59 to $119. crossarenaportland.com

Hannah Berner, Oct. 1 State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Oct. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Joy Oladokun, Oct. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com

Fun & Slutty with Jonathan Van Ness, Oct. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Whitney Cummings, Oct. 8. Waterville Opera House, $43 to $53. watervillecreates.org

Victor Wooten & the Wooten Brothers, Oct. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Buddy Guy, Oct. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $100. statetheatreportland.com

Loreena McKennitt, Oct. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $34.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Mark Normand, Oct. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $69.75. statetheatreportland.com

John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin in Cassette Roulette, Oct. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to$65. statetheatreportland.com

A Live Conversation with John Cusack, Oct. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $55 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Bruce Cockburn, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

The Disco Biscuits, Oct. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Neighbor, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Matt Andersen, Oct. 27. Portland House of Music, $20, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Moon Taxi, Nov. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Steve Martin & Martin Short, Nov. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $143 to $268. porttix.com

Jeremy Zucker, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

DahkaBrakha, Nov. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

Dylan Scott, Nov. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Karina Rykman, Dec. 3. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Darlingside, Dec. 7. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Pokey LaFarge, Dec. 9. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Postmodern Jukebox, Dec. 22. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $35 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

