Rufus Wainwright with Lucy Wainwright Roche and Lyle Divinsky

8 p.m. Saturday. Criterion Theatre, 35 Cottage St., Bar Harbor, $49.50 to $99. criteriontheatre.org

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright comes to Bar Harbor with a dozen albums of material to choose from, including the brand new “Folkocracy,” comprised of reworked traditional folk tunes. With a voice like crushed velvet and a charismatic stage presence, Wainwright’s show promises to be wonderful. His sister, Lucy Wainwright Roche, opens the show and will likely also join him on a few songs. Maine soul singer Lyle Divinsky kicks it all off.

Once An Outlaw

7:30 p.m. Sunday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $25 in advance, $30 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

There’s a real barn-burner of a show happening in Boothbay Harbor, courtesy of the guitar-centric band The Outlaws. Fans of blues and Southern rock will appreciate the sounds from front man Chris Anderson of The Outlaws, who has toured with the likes of Stephen Stills and Lucinda Williams. He’ll be joined by Wally “Gator” Sirotich, Tim Archibald, Chuck Farrell and AJ Vallee, all of whom have righteous resumes. Be sure to arrive in time to catch an opening set from blues rocker Jon Butcher. P.S. Can’t make the Boothbay Harbor show? See the band on Friday at Jonathan’s in Ogunquit.

Son Little

7:30 p.m. Sunday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Singer-songwriter Son Little wrote the songs for his latest album, “Like Neptune,” during the pandemic while living in a cabin with a view of the Delaware River. Rich with a vintage soul and R&B foundation but also delving into hip-hop, the album soars with tracks like “Bend Yr Ear” and “Stoned Love.” It’s also a deeply personal collection of songs that reflect Little’s journey into healing from personal trauma. Little’s recording career began in 2011, and at the forefront of his music are his smooth yet sturdy vocals.

