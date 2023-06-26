MANCHESTER — The golf ball was on the right path before it curved at the last moment and just missed the cup on the 14th hole.

Mark Plummer then dropped his putter to the ground, made an obscene gesture in the direction of his ball, before putting down a ball marker. He then eventually tapped in for par.

A little over two decades removed from his record 13th Maine Amateur title, Plummer impressed on Monday at the Maine Event, where he finished at 1-over par 71. Plummer was just five shots off the lead heading into the second and final round Tuesday.

Plummer, who is 11th overall, finished tied for first place in the senior men’s amateur division.

The host Augusta Country Club is also Plummer’s home course. The 71-year-old Maine golfing icon has played here countless of times and in many big tournaments during the last six decades.

Despite all that home club experience, Plummer said Monday he feels a little bit of pressure during this tournament.

“When I play here, I play a shorter golf course. The tees were back further than I normally play them from, but they weren’t way back,” Plummer said, describing minor differences between a traditional round of golf and Monday’s tournament round. “I had a nice enjoyable round.”

In the unique structure of the Maine Event, male and female golfers of all ages are grouped together, which Plummer said adds to the tournament’s appeal.

“It’s a great tournament. Just all Maine people, it’s fun. It’s almost like a homecoming,” Plummer said. “All the guys, the girls, the pros, the juniors, it’s great.”

Plummer shot a 1-under 34 on the front nine. He then bogeyed two of the final nine holes to finish 1-over par.

“I made a couple bad swings on 11 and 14 that cost me two or three shots, but other than that I hit the ball good,” Plummer said.

Plummer is also a character on the course.

With unique split-stance drives and a strong short game, Plummer also isn’t afraid to voice his thoughts on how he’s faring during a round.

Plummer was quick to share his experience or provide a pointer or two with fellow golfers on Monday.

One of those competitors is 15-year-old Gardiner Area High student Jack Quinn, one of six golfers who sits tied for third place at 1 under. Plummer and Quinn won the Augusta Country Club team title in May.

“I’m doing more mentoring; I try to help Jack out a little bit,” Plummer said. “I’m going through a different phase.”

