A man was seriously injured when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Cornish on Sunday night.

Justin Bickford, 47, of Cornish, was injured when the driver of a Toyota Prius crashed into his motorcycle on Route 25 near the Limington town line around 9 p.m., police said.

Bickford was transported via Lifeflight to Maine Medical Center. He is expected to survive. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

He was driving east on Route 25 and stopped to turn left when the Prius, also driving east, did not slow down and ran directly into Bickford’s motorcycle, ejecting him.

The driver of the Prius, Stowell Watters, 38, of Limington, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Maine State Police said.

The state police, a state police reconstructionist, Cornish Fire Department and Sacopee Valley Rescue responded to the crash.

