‘The Buddy Holly Story’

2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Through July 15. Pickard Theater, 4 Bath Road, Brunswick, $77 to $125. msmt.org

Maine State Music Theatre celebrates the life and music of a Texas-born musician who left a lasting impact despite a career – and life – cut short at age 22 in a plane crash. “The Buddy Holly Story” stars Andrew Harvey in the title role, and you can expect to hear all the hits, including “That’ll Be The Day,” “Not Fade Away,” “Everyday” “Peggy Sue” and “Oh Boy!” You’ll also learn all about Holly’s 1950s rise to fame, along with fellow stars Ritchie Valens and Big Bopper.

Rose Marasco: ‘Camera Lucida’

Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment. Through Oct. 8. University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries

Award-winning Maine photographer Rose Marasco’s work is being exhibited through early autumn in Portland. “Camera Lucida” is a collaboration between the Stephen K. Halpert Collection of Photography and the Maine Women Writers Collection at UNE, and you’ll see some of Marasco’s newer work, along with images from her “Projections” and “Domestic Objects” series. Additionally, the show shines a light on the release of her book “At Home.” Marasco has taught photography at the University of Southern Maine for 35 years, and her Portland Museum of Art career retrospective “Index” was featured in The New York Times and Boston Globe.

Peter Boie

7 p.m. Friday. Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark, $15, $10 for 17 and under. denmarkarts.org

Do you believe in magic or are you a skeptic? Either way, you’ll have a fun time seeing Peter Boie do his thing in Denmark. He’s been perfecting his skills since a young age and has toured around the country, enchanting audiences. Not only does Boie defy logic with his feats, he’ll also completely crack you up with his sense of humor. Grab tickets before they perform a vanishing act.

37th Annual Family Sand Sculpture Competition

2 p.m. Monday, July 3. Ocean Park on the beach between Randall and Ancona Avenues, Old Orchard Beach. oceanpark.org/sandcastle-competition

If you’re creative and love working with your hands and simple tools, you and your crew may want to register for the annual Family Sand Sculpture Competition. It’s also OK to watch the construction phase as a spectator. Teams have three hours to get it done, and then judging starts at 5 p.m. This year’s theme is Transportation Modes: Air, Land & Sea, so you can expect all sorts of sandy ways to get around, including airplanes, buses, cars, trains, boats and more. Don’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers.

