BATH
9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Waterfront Park. The fireworks are the last hoorah of Bath Heritage Days, following an 8 p.m. performance by Pat Colwell & The Soul Sensations. Info at bathheritagedays.com.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR
9 p.m. Tuesday. Fireworks on the harbor. Info at boothbaylobsterwharf.com.
FREEPORT
9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Viewing spot for fireworks is the Howard Place lot behind The Gap.
KENNEBUNK
9 p.m. Tuesday. Fireworks at Kennebunk beaches. Co-hosted by towns of Kennebunk and Kennebunkport. Info at kennebunkmaine.us.
LEWISTON & AUBURN
9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Liberty Festival fireworks at Veterans Park in Lewiston. Info at libertyfestival.org.
NAPLES
2 p.m. Tuesday. Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. Info at townofnaples.org/parade.
OGUNQUIT
9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Fireworks at Ogunquit Beach. Info at chamber.ogunquit.org.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH
10 a.m. Tuesday. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. on the beach near the Pier and Palace Playland. Info at oldorchardbeachmaine.com.
PORTLAND
9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Fireworks on the Eastern Promenade. Food trucks in the Cutter Street lot. Blankets can be set up on the hill facing the water. Info at portlandmaine.gov.
SANFORD
9 p.m. Monday. Fireworks at Number One Pond. Info at sanfordspringvalenews.com.
SOUTH PORTLAND
9:15 p.m. Tuesday. View the Portland fireworks display from Bug Light Park. Info at southportland.org.
YORK
9 p.m. Tuesday. Fireworks at Short Sands Beach. Info at business.gatewaytomaine.org.
