The Summer in Maine Auction, the auction featuring some of the best that Maine has to offer, is now open for bidding at the South Portland Historical Society’s museum at Bug Light Park. Bids will be accepted every day until the auction closes on the Fourth of July.

We hope you’ll come down and check out the great auction items that have been donated.

The Summer in Maine Auction has become a signature fundraiser for the South Portland Historical Society; all items up for bid have been donated by the service providers, allowing auction proceeds to go directly to benefit the historical society and its museum at Bug Light Park, helping to keep admission to the museum free for the public.

Living in Vacationland means that we have terrific opportunities for fun things to do all around us. Anyone spending time here in Maine will be able to find great places to stay, cruises along Maine’s coast, museums, outdoor activities and more in this auction.

You could take your family and friends to a Portland Sea Dogs game and enjoy a sky box with seating for 22 people (donated by Portland Tugboat). You could go on a “Cellar to Tower” tour of the Victoria Mansion (with executive director Tim Brosnihan as your personal guide), or enjoy island life for a day while you go on a golf cart tour with Peaks Island Tours (this auction item also includes a copy of Kim MacIsaac’s most recent book, “Peaks Island: Past and Present”).

A sampling of other donors include a one-day boat rental from Port Harbor Marine, tickets for trolley and boat tours with Portland Discovery Land and Sea Tours, cruises on the Lucky Catch lobster boat or with Casco Bay Lines, a Portland Museum of Art package, or enjoy some great food from local spots like SoPo Seafood, Taco Trio, Verbena, Ferry Village Market, El Corazon, or Jones Landing.

If you have friends or family coming to visit, put them up in style at the Hill House (on the corner of Broadway and Preble Street) or they can swim in the pool and enjoy a one-night stay with breakfast at the Clarion Hotel in Portland.

There are auction items in all price ranges up for bid.

In addition to featuring fun summertime experiences, the auction also includes some physical items for you to bid on – like an original framed painting of the Ferry Village waterfront by Donald Thompson; a framed painting of Bug Light; an Allagash Brewing tote bag with cups, a bar towel and bottle opener; and a copy of the book, “A History of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, including South Portland prior to 1895,” signed by the author, William B. Jordan, Jr.

Now that the donors have generously given these and other great auction items, the fundraiser is in the hands of auction-goers. In addition to in-person bidding, bids will also be accepted via email. To see the list of auction items and send an email bid, go to the South Portland Historical Society page on Facebook for more details.

Independence Day Classic Car Show

We are excited for the upcoming Independence Day Classic Car Show, presented by Yankee Ford. Antique and classic cars will be on display at Bug Light Park, on the field across from the museum, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Food will be available by food truck. The Nor’Easters Kite Club will be having their own patriotic fun fly during the car show, so expect to see some great kite flying (kites, and kite wands for young children, are always available for sale in the museum gift shop).

We will have the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence from the front porch of the museum at noon; this year’s reading will be performed by society board member Chuck Igo.

The Summer in Maine Auction will also be set up during the car show; the auction will close shortly after the reading of the Declaration of Independence (estimated closing time around 12:30 p.m.). You don’t need to be present to be the winning bidder, but any winning bidders who are present can pay for and pick up their items at the show. Most gift certificates can be mailed to the winning bidder for an additional $1. Physical items will need to be either picked up or shipped at the winning bidder’s expense.

Our thanks to the title sponsor of the car show, Yankee Ford. We’d also like to thank our additional sponsors, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, Renewal by Andersen, and LeafFilter North. Our show sponsors help us keep the museum open to the public with free admission throughout the season.

Come place your bids in person at the museum at Bug Light Park.

For more information, visit the South Portland Historical Society page on Facebook or call or email us with questions at 767-7299 or [email protected] Our thanks to the community for your continuing support of our historical society.

Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo is executive director for the South Portland Historical Society. She can be reached at [email protected]

