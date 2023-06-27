Five local students are among 166 across Maine to receive $10,000 scholarships from the Mitchell Institute.

The recipients are Annie Jackson and Victoria Leavitt, Windham High School; Gwendolyn Catalano, Bonny Eagle High School; Teada Chhem,Gray-New Gloucester High School; and Tyler Lafontaine, Lake Region High School.

The Mitchell Scholarships will be split into four $2,500 installments and include personal, academic and professional support.

The Portland-based Mitchell Institute is a nonprofit scholarship and research organization.

