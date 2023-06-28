The Maine Trails Coalition is a grassroots, statewide organization committed to championing the establishment, use and stewardship of trails in Maine. That’s why we’re proud to join over 300 businesses, towns and organizations from across the state urging our lawmakers to support the Maine Trails Bond (L.D. 1156). This bond represents a significant opportunity to invest in the design, development and maintenance of trails, trailheads and trailside amenities in Maine.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Silvia Cassano is project coordinator for the Maine Trails Coalition. A graduate of the University of Maine with a degree in parks, recreation and tourism, she has spent her career building and maintaining trails and engaging and growing trail communities. Visit MaineTrailsCoalition.org if you want to become involved in the work of the Maine Trails Coalition or to learn more about the group.

Introduced by Rep. Jessica Fay and Sen. Russell Black, this bipartisan bill proposes $30 million over four years to develop motorized, nonmotorized and multi-use trail projects. The funds would be managed by Maine’s Bureau of Parks & Lands and used to empower organizations and towns to create and enhance trails that cater to a diverse range of activities and users. Importantly, the funds can also be used by communities to leverage federal funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. If the bill succeeds, it will represent the first significant investment by the state of Maine in its trail systems.

Trails play a vital role in Maine’s economy, with outdoor recreation contributing 3.6% to the state’s economy, ranking Maine as one of the top five states in the country when it comes to the value of outdoor recreation. Our trails are attractive to residents and visitors alike, allowing trail users to experience the state’s scenic beauty, all while contributing to local economies and supporting our workforce. Communities that invest in trails see more resilient economies and a healthier population. And demand for outdoor recreation is booming! In 2022, more than 3.28 million people spent time at Maine’s 48 state parks and historic sites. Despite these statistics, Maine invests very little in maintaining and expanding Maine’s trail systems.

Now we have a chance to change that. Support for this bond is widespread and diverse, including statewide organizations like the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, Maine Outdoor Brands, the Maine Snowmobile Association and the Maine Tourism Association; land trusts; economic development organizations; municipal leaders; sporting camps, and businesses like L.L. Bean and Kittery Trading Post. This expansive coalition underscores the significance of trails to Maine’s people and businesses and demonstrates the widespread consensus on the importance of investing in our trail infrastructure.

Many of the trails we love wouldn’t exist without dedicated volunteers and organizations operating on shoestring budgets, often competing for the same funding. The Maine Trails Coalition piloted Love Maine Trails Month in 2022 to raise awareness of the ethic of care and magnitude of scale required to maintain Maine’s trails. During the inaugural Love Maine Trails Month, 23 participating groups on 30 official trails hosted over 60 projects. Over 302 volunteers gave 3,451-plus hours, and 12 interns and 46 paid staff or contractors contributed 1,941-plus hours to Love Maine Trails Month projects. Volunteer labor was valued at $103,357 based on the 2022 Independent Sector volunteer rate. These numbers are just a snapshot of the massive collaborative efforts involved in caring for the Maine trails we love. Soon this year’s summer edition of Love Maine Trails Month will conclude. The coalition will highlight the incredible work that took place, and looks to expand future participation, all while continuing to advocate for investment in trails we love here in Maine.

The time is now to invest in our trails not only to provide adequate, improved and well-maintained trails and trail infrastructure, but also to allow access for all and create better connections between our communities.

A 2019 Critical Insights poll indicated that 74% of Mainers would support a trails bond. Passing L.D. 1156 and putting the bond on the ballot will give Maine voters the opportunity to voice this support for investing in state trails. With the Maine Trails Bond, we can ensure that future generations have the same opportunities to experience iconic Maine trails from Fort Kent to Kittery and to build new trails that continue to define the “Maine experience.” Together, we can blaze a trail to economic growth, environmental access and enhanced quality of life for all Mainers.

