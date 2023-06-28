NEW YORK — Mets owner Steven Cohen threatened his underperforming team with the prospect of a trade deadline sell-off unless New York gets back into contention for a playoff berth, while promising job security through the season’s end to Manager Buck Showalter and General Manager Billy Eppler.

“All is not lost yet, but it’s getting late,” Cohen said during a news conference Wednesday with the Mets in fourth place in the NL East. “I’m preparing my management team for all possibilities. If we don’t get better, we have decisions to make at the trade deadline, and that’s not my preferred end result but I’m preparing all contingencies.

“And we’ll see where it goes. It’s on the players, right? They’re veterans. They’ve been there before. These are players who have done it, and we’ll see if they can get their act together and string together some wins. I can’t pitch and I can’t hit. That’s the way it goes.”

New York currently projects to a $360 million payroll and is on track for a record luxury tax of about $99 million. The Mets are shattering the previous payroll high for $291 million set by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers, who set a tax record that year at $43.6 million.

And yet, the Mets began Wednesday 36-43 after losing seven of their previous 10 games and 16 of 22. They were 16 1/2 games back of first-place Atlanta and 8 1/2 games out of the last NL wild-card berth. Their 4.58 ERA is 25th among the 30 teams.

In stark contrast to Yankees owner George Steinbrenner’s behavior in the 1970s and 1980s, Cohen promised stabile team management.

“I’m a patient guy, OK?” the 67-year-old hedge fund billionaire said. “Now, everybody wants a headline. Everybody says: Fire this person, fire that person. But I don’t see that as a way to operate.

“If you want to attract good people to this organization, the worst thing you can do is be impulsive, OK, and win the headline for the day. … You’re not attracting the best talent. You’re not going to want to work for somebody who has a short fuse. Listen, I know fans, they want something to happen. I get it. But sometimes, you can’t do it because you have long-term objectives.”

This year’s trade deadline is Aug. 1.

GUARDIANS: Manager Terry Francona will not be with the team for a second straight game after being hospitalized when he became lightheaded before a series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Francona, who has had significant health issues in recent years, spent Tuesday night at The University of Kansas Health System and was released Wednesday. The team said tests on the 64-year-old Francona all “came back within normal ranges.”

Doctors have advised Francona to rest for the next few days. The team said his status will be determined daily.

BREWERS: The Milwaukee Brewers sent right-handed reliever Peter Strzelecki to Triple-A Nashville and promoted left-hander Thomas Pannone.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

BRAVES 3, TWINS 2: Matt Olson homered late and doubled in an early run and Atlanta won its fifth straight game, beating visiting Minnesota.

Atlanta has won 21 of 25 to improve to a National League-leading 53-27. Kolby Allard, Kirby Yates, A.J. Minter, Joe Jiménez and Raisel Iglesias combined on the four-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

NATIONALS 4, MARINERS 1: Patrick Corbin tossed seven shutout innings, Washington jumped on Seattle starter Logan Gilbert for three first-inning runs, and the visiting Nationals won another series.

The Nationals took 2 of 3 against the Mariners after doing the same in San Diego last weekend.