NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard with the first pick in the NHL draft on Wednesday night, kick-starting a hopeful new era with a highly skilled offensive forward who’s drawn comparisons to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby.

Bedard became the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history, joining Patrick Kane, who went first overall in 2007 and helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cups from 2010 to 2015.

Though Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson declined to reveal who he would take first since winning the draft lottery in May, Bedard was considered Chicago’s target all along among a prospect class filled with talented forwards.

“It’s incredible. I couldn’t be happier,” Bedard said.

His debut could very well be against Crosby on the NHL’s opening night on Oct. 10, when Chicago is scheduled to play at Pittsburgh.

“I got to make it first, but that would be unreal. He’s a big idol of mine,” Bedard said.

The intrigue of the draft began with the Anaheim Ducks selecting Sweden forward Leo Carlsson, who was regarded as the top European skater.

With the third pick, the Columbus Blue Jackets selected Michigan forward Adam Fantilli, who became the third freshman to win college hockey’s top award, the Hobey Baker Trophy.

The first American player off the board went fourth, when the San Jose Sharks selected USA Hockey Development Program forward Will Smith, who is from Boston and has committed to playing at Boston College next season.

The Montreal Canadiens round out the top five selections.

One of the questions is when a team picks Matvei Michkov, who is under contract to play in his native Russia through the 2025-26 season.

A large contingent of Blackhawks fans were in attendance, with an exceptionally loud cheer going up during the predraft roll call of teams when it came Chicago’s turn. They cheered even louder, followed by chants of “Let’s go Hawks!” when Bedard took the stage and pulled on a No. 98 jersey, which he’s worn for much of his career.

“We’ll see. We’ll let him figure that out,” Davidson said, when asked about his expectations for Bedard. “He’s a pretty special player, a very special person. We’ll let him determine how special that first season is.”

Weeks shy of his 18th birthday, Bedard has spent much of the past two years projected as this year’s top draft prospect. From North Vancouver, British Columbia, Bedard has done nothing to give pause to the high projections after posting 100-point seasons in back-to-back years with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League.

His 71 goals in 57 games last year were the most by a WHL player in 24 years, and his 143 points were the most since 1995-96. At just under 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Bedard is regarded a generational prospect, much like McDavid, who was selected first in 2015 and this week was named the league’s MVP for the third time.

The Blackhawks have already begun refitting their roster to help Bedard’s development by acquiring veterans Taylor Hall (the first pick in the 2010 draft) and Nick Foligno in a trade with Boston this week.

Davidson spent much of the past year tearing his roster down, dating to last year’s draft when the Blackhawks stockpiled picks by trading Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach on consecutive days. The overhaul continued when Chicago traded Kane to the New York Rangers in February and closed the year by parting ways with longtime captain Jonathan Toews.

BRUINS: Milan Lucic, 35, is set to become an unrestricted free agent on Saturday but the Calgary Flames had given him permission to speak with other teams. Though the Athletic’s Rick Dhaliwal, based in Lucic’s hometown of Vancouver, reported there will indeed be a reunion with the Bruins, a source close to the situation told the Boston Herald there are still some things to be worked out contractually. Nothing can be official until Saturday.

If the deal does happen, one would presume it would be a short-term deal for a fraction of his salary last season, which was the final year of a seven-year contract with an AAV of $6 million.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS: The Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are already preparing to try to repeat, trading a longtime franchise cornerstone and keeping their best trade deadline pickup.

Vegas traded Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins and re-signed fellow forward Ivan Barbashev to a five-year contract worth $25 million. The moves came hours before the start of NHL draft.

DEVILS: The New Jersey Devils secured another piece from last year’s team, re-signing forward Timo Meier to an eight-year, $70.4 million contract through the 2030-31 NHL season.

The contract will pay the 26-year-old Swiss forward an average of $8.8 million annually with the deal starting at $12 million this upcoming season and winding down to $7.2 million in the last year.

SALARY CAP: The NHL salary cap is getting another modest increase, going up $1 million again to $83.5 million.

It’s the second consecutive season the cap went up by $1 million after staying flat the previous two.

AVALANCHE: The Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Ross Colton in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Colorado sent the 37th pick in the draft to Tampa Bay for the player who scored the Lightning’s Stanley Cup-clinching goal in 2021.

The move almost certainly spells the end of J.T. Compher’s time with the Avalanche. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Compher is testing the free-agent market.

