The Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s Agewell team, featuring 10 Tai Chi volunteer instructors, recently completed Tai Chi certification, while another eight spent the day honing their movements and techniques in a skill-building session. Additionally, 22 volunteers completed CPR training certification at the Sam L. Cohen Center.

The organization’s A Matter of Balance program, sponsored by MaineHealth, gained three new volunteer instructors. Agewell held its first Train the Trainer class in June, taught by two of seasoned volunteer instructors, Deb Baginski and Theo Ciampa. Baginski and Ciampa are members of the A Matter of Balance team, who recently became trained as master trainers to coach new volunteer instructors across York and Cumberland counties.

According to a June 23 news release, “Agewell also continues to develop its virtual class offerings. The Gentle Exercise volunteers have created a comprehensive, yet easy-to-use handbook with detailed instructions. The handbook will assist new volunteers looking to join our Agewell team to teach Gentle Exercise classes through Zoom. Agewell volunteers have also offered Qigong virtually again, another full-body, gentle movement class to help stretch and strengthen muscles.”

The Agewell team and its class offerings are organized and taught by trained volunteers. As SMAA continues to receive more requests to provide the classes, it is looking to community members who, “enjoy teaching, health and wellness, and the incredible joy and personal fulfillment that volunteering brings. We could not express more gratitude for the volunteers who share their time and care to help older adults build physical skills, endurance, and confidence. These classes not only provide enriching social engagement for the participants, but also for our volunteers.”

For those interested in joining the team, Agewell will host a virtual information fair on Thursday, July 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. The session will include information about A Matter of Balance, Gentle Exercise, Tai Chi, and Qigong.

According to the SMAA, Tai Chi and A Matter of Balance are nationally recognized and evidence-based classes, however, all class offerings have the same goal of teaching balance and physical wellness. Help older adults in the area maintain healthy, active lifestyles, free from falls and fall-related injuries by becoming a member of the team.

To register for the Agewell Virtual Fair, visit www.smaaa.org/events.html. For more information about the Agewell team, call 207-396-6578 or email [email protected]

