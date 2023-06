Theater

June 29

The Silver Circus: Magic, juggling, physical comedy, 10-11 a.m., Windham Middle School, 408 Gray Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

July 5 & 7

“Rocking Horse Winner”: 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $35; free for ages 25 and under and students. westbrookpac.org

Exhibits/Galleries

July 7

Works of Dee Burdick: 5-7 p.m. reception. Gallery open noon to 4 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through July 19. Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com

Crafts

June 29

Art in the Park: 10-11 a.m., Robie Park, Gorham. Art supplies included. baxterlibrary.org

Film

July 6

“He Named Me Malala” (2015): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Music

June 29

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Assisi Performing Arts benefit concert: 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM, 13 University Way, Gorham. $20; $10 students. usm.maine.edu/music

June 30

Truth About Daisies: 6 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

Skosh: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Raquel and the Wildflowers: 9 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

July 1

Griffin William Sherry, Hot Fiddle: 6 p.m., Music on Main, 144 Main St., Bridgton. musiconmainbridgton.com

The Orbits: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Pat Kennedy: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

July 2

Bryan Frates: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

July 5

Jim Ciampi: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

July 6

Strangely Possibles: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

July 7

Rose Alley, Travis Humphrey: 5 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Eric Marks and Solid Ground: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

July 8

Bonny Edwards and the Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Heather Pierson Trio: 7:30 p.m., Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Caroline Gray: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

July 9

Chase Jobe: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Music Without Borders piano festival: 3 p.m., Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. Free. hayloftatdragonfly.com

