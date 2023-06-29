Buxton parade, Dorcas Fest lineup set

The annual Buxton parade, Dorcas Fest and Tory Hill Meetinghouse lawn sale is set to go on Saturday, Aug. 12, with all events at the intersection of routes 202 and 112.

The Hollis-Buxton Dorcas Society’s road race and walk, the Dorcas Dash 5K, kicks off the events at 8 a.m. followed by the Cars and Coffee Show at 9 a.m. at the Brewster Mansion.

The annual church lawn sale gets underway at 9 a.m. with the town parade at 11 a.m.

The Mallett Brothers Band will be in concert at 6 p.m. with tickets available at eventbrite.com.

Fireworks sponsored by the Narragansett Number One Foundation at dusk caps the celebration.

Entries are still being accepted for this year’s Buxton community parade with the theme “Eat, sleep, play sports.” To sign up, contact Town Clerk John Myers at 929-6171.

Bonny Eagle students earn Poland Spring scholarships

Six Bonny Eagle seniors have been awarded $1,000 each to use toward their college education from Poland Spring’s annual Good Science Scholarships.

The Bonny Eagle seniors are Sarah Ettinger, Sarah Marsico, Lillian Gaudiano, Benjamin Savage and Jillian Sawyer.

The scholarship was given to 16 students from five Maine high schools.

