HALLOWELL — For years, it was a ritual that brought his players together in the locker room. This time, it brought them together from all over.

Every player who played for Paul Vachon’s Cony girls basketball teams can remember how the team ended every halftime pep talk. After the legendary former coach’s spiel, the Rams met in the middle of the locker room and recited the same mantra: “1-2-3, together.”

It was a different scene this time. No longer teenagers, his former players, now grown adults, were outside on a warm, sunny June afternoon to consume pub fare and cocktails rather than inside the gym on a cold, dark winter evening. They came from near and far, but for a former mentor with a long road ahead, it was the only thing they could have done.

Hundreds gathered Thursday at Hallowell’s Quarry Tap Room for a benefit in Vachon’s honor. The event, “Game on for Vachon,” raised funds for the longtime Cony head coach, who is currently at Tufts Medical Center in Boston as he recovers following heart and kidney transplants.

“I don’t think any of (we former players) would be here today without him,” said Katie (Rollins) DelSignore, who played for Vachon from 2001-05. “It’s sad that we have to be together because of these circumstances, but it’s kind of brought this mini-reunion together. I’ve seen people I haven’t seen in 20 years. He impacted all of us.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

In the wee hours of the morning on May 11, Vachon was rushed to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta after experiencing a heart attack. He was then transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland before being airlifted to Boston, where he learned he needed a heart transplant.

Over the next two and a half weeks, the team at Tufts worked to get matters in order for Vachon to receive a heart transplant, and on May 31, he was finally put on the list. Amazingly, he had a match within three days and received a heart transplant June 4 and a kidney transplant June 6. He was sedated until June 13 and intubated until June 15.

Related Paul Vachon looks back at his more than three decades in Cony athletics

It’s been a long road, then, for Vachon, who had to have another surgery as recently as Thursday to clean up his left carotid artery. His fight, though, hasn’t been alone — and that’s something his countless ex-players, fellow coaches, family members and friends gathered to demonstrate Thursday.

There’s not much about the history of girls basketball in the state of Maine that can be learned without Vachon’s name carrying big weight in the conversation. The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame coach won seven state championships with the Cony Rams and compiled a record of 433-37.

More than that, Vachon influenced countless players through his annual Capital City Clinic, a skills clinic held at the Augusta Civic Center open to girls from third grade through ninth grade. He’s also chairman of the Capital City Hoop Classic, which returned this year with all proceeds going to Cony All-Sports Boosters.

“I asked Paul, ‘Why are you doing this?’ and he said, ‘Well, the community’s just been so good to me,’” said Bob Moore, who is also the treasurer for Cony All-Sports Boosters. “When he was in the hospital, the big worry was that he was going to have to cancel his clinic. He’s just an unbelievably generous guy.”

Vachon, then, is a full-blown celebrity in central Maine and throughout the state — and he’s become one at Tufts, too. One nurse, Moore said, told Amy Vachon she had never seen a patient receive as many get-well cards as her father did in all her years working at the hospital.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Paul Vachon looks back on 34 years in Cony High School sports

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: