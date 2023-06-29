Every year about this time, it happens. I get things ready and all set out, and then I wait. But I never have to for very long. Within days, if that, I hear the loud familiar buzz and rush of air, and there it is…the first hummingbird at my feeder. And every year, without fail, I wonder…how can so much energy, drive, and intelligence be contained in such a tiny yet beautiful package? And how does it know exactly where my feeder is, subsequently making a bee-line (or bird-line) for it?

The hummingbirds aren’t talking. But fortunately, there are plenty of experts who are more than happy to share their extensive knowledge in books and online. And I decided it was time to educate myself more extensively about these shiny little wonders.

According to the sites I consulted, the ruby-throated is the only breeding hummingbird found in the eastern half of the United States. It arrives here in Maine each year some time in May or when it knows that there will be flowers to harvest the nectar from. That’s what guides its journey, as it follows the growing season until it reaches us at just about the time our gardens are springing back to life.

For some reason, hummingbirds are drawn mostly to red and orange flowers, though they will sample others at times. And of course, they are drawn to our feeders, most of which catch our eye on department store shelves each spring with their bright red colors and tiny feeding ports. The type of feeder doesn’t really matter as long as it’s kept filled with the sweet drink the hummingbirds love. Short of the true nectar that they harvest from flowers, a basic mixture of one part granulated sugar to two parts water does the trick. It’s simply a matter of heating it to boiling to dissolve the sugar and kill any contaminants in the water, cooling, filling the feeder, and storing the rest in the fridge for the next filling.

And then, it’s merely a matter of letting the games begin.

When the hummingbirds first show up at my feeder, this new generation has to get used to the fact that there will be a human watching it, sometimes up close and personal. After awhile, the drive to get at the homemade nectar grows stronger, and I can actually sit just a few feet away while they come and go, announcing their arrival each time with what sounds like several bees buzzing in unison.

This all happens very quickly as this tiny creature alights on the edge of the feeder and proceeds to dip its long bill into one of the feeding ports. In case you’re wondering how this happens, the hummingbird actually has a long tiny tongue that protrudes from the tip of its beak and through which the nectar moves, acting as a type of straw, if you will. Sometimes, the bird perches to get its fill, while other times, it hovers, dipping into the different ports, ready to fly off at a moment’s notice. A hummingbird’s wings move at a speed of roughly 50 beats per second and appear to be nothing more than a blur when it’s hovering.

What distinguishes the males from the females is the iridescent crimson color on the male’s neck. In poor light, it’s not visible. But on a bright day and viewed from the right angle, the color fairly pops, much like that of a glossy Christmas tree ornament. The female lacks this crimson color, which on the male can also appear black at times. But she possesses the same shiny green back feathers, whitish belly, and dark head that her mate does.

Once in awhile, I enjoy watching several hummingbirds feeding together or chasing each other around, moving so quickly that I couldn’t tell their gender if I wanted to. At other times, the birds spot me sitting there and perch on top of my shepherd’s hook or on a wind-chime until hey feel confident enough to approach the feeder. They never feeds for very long, perhaps 30 to 60 seconds at a time. But they literally spend the entire day, sometimes well after dusk, coming and going in all kinds of weather.

Keeping the feeder clean and filled with fresh nectar is pretty much all you need to do for the privilege of witnessing the type of wonder that only hummingbirds can provide. On warm days or if the feeder is in direct sunlight, that might be every other day or so, as the nectar can spoil quickly. Tiny insects also find their way in through the tiny ports, thus contaminating the sugar-water. So it’s important to keep an eye on it to keep it safe to drink and appealing to the birds.

The ruby-throated hummingbirds are just about everywhere here in Maine right now, so putting up a feeder pretty must assures that they’ll visit you, too. Like bees and butterflies, hummingbirds are valuable pollinators, so attracting them is not only fun to do, especially if children are involved, but also helps assure the growth of the plants we need to survive.

It’s a small price to pay for so much beauty and for doing something good for the environment in the process.

