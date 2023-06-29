Open air fair – Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Casco Village Church, 941 Meadow Road, Casco Village. Flea market, food booth, raffle calendar, flower sale, coffee and doughnuts.

St. Anthony of Padua fest – Saturday, July 15, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Luigo’s Italian Foods, hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecue chicken prepared by Knights of Columbus; live music; handmade items, jewelry, books, silent auction; and children’s activities including arts and crafts, face painting, games and scavenger hunt.

Vendors wanted – Spaces available for Tory Hill Meetinghouse lawn sale in Buxton, Aug. 12. 10-by-10-foot space for $30. Sale during Buxton Community Day and Dorcas Society fest. Bring your own tables/chairs. For space, call 229-4960.

