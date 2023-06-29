Trail opens linking Westbrook-Portland

Portland Trails’ newest trail, the Clark Brook Trail at Westbrook, was officially opened with a ceremony last week.

The mile-long trail, funded by a grant from the IDEXX Foundation, connects the business parks of Eisenhower Drive with Spring Street and the existing Stroudwater Trail. It allows users to travel entirely off-street between Eisenhower Drive in Westbrook and the intersection of Westbrook and Congress streets in Portland. A map of the trail and other details are available at trails.org.

Attending the June 21 ribbon-cutting ceremony were Portland Trails’ staff, board members and donors; Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley; and dozens of IDEXX employees.

Children’s summer meals

The Westbrook School Department is participating in a free summer meals program for all children on a first-come, first-served basis.

Meals will be served at multiple locations Monday through Friday until Aug. 11. Meals will not be available on Tuesday, July 4.

The locations and hours are: Westbrook Middle School, 471 Stroudwater St., 8:30-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon; Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., 11:30 a.m.-noon; Intercultural Community Center, 36 Patrick St., 9-9:15 a.m. and noon; Walker Field, 2 Walker St., 11:15-11:35 a.m.; Westbrook Pointe Community Room, 26 Prospect St., noon-12:30 p.m.; Westbrook Learns, Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 9-9:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; Motel 6, 1 Riverside St., 8:30-8:45 a.m. and noon-12:30 p.m.

For more information, call Mary Emerson, director of school nutrition programs, at 591-6054 or visit westbrookschools.org.

Students awarded $10,000 Mitchell Scholarships

Two Westbrook High School students, Bryce Baker and Zina Mohamed, are among 166 students across Maine to receive $10,000 scholarships from the Mitchell Institute.

The scholarships will be split into four $2,500 installments and include personal, academic and professional support.

The Portland-based Mitchell Institute is a nonprofit scholarship and research organization.

Concert lineup

Musical performances coming up are The Truth about Daisies, at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., with a $10-$15 suggested donation, and David Good, from 6-8 p.m. July 11, at Riverbank Park.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 27, 1973, that Stephen A. Torrey Jr. of Forest Street was on the dean’s list as a junior at the University of Maine.

