HENRY HORNE, Senior – Track

• All-State

* Class B state champion, 800

* Class B state champion, 1,600

* Class B state champion, 3,200

* WMC all-star, second-team, 800

* WMC all-star, second-team, high jump

* Finish Line award winner

Horne capped a sensational school year by sweeping Freeport’s Athlete of the Year awards, after also being selected in the fall and winter.

Horne won the regional title, came in fourth at states and set a new program record last fall in cross country. Last winter, he won the mile and took second in the 800 in indoor track while also helping the boys’ Nordic ski team to a Class B state title, coming in third in the freestyle and eighth in the classic.

This spring was Horne’s piece de resistance, as he won the 800, mile and two-mile, while also placing sixth in the high jump for good measure at the Class B state meet, on Freeport’s home track. Horne went on to finish seventh in the mile at New Englands.

Horne will compete at a high level in college too, as he plans to run cross country and track at George Washington University in the nation’s capital.

Coach Matt Greear’s comment: “Henry has a ton of talent. I think it has been obvious for years. One of Henry’s strengths is that he’s not afraid to go for it and leave it all out there. I think this spring we saw what happens when talent, preparation and hard work come together. Henry was locked in all season long with the distance triple at states being a big goal. In the end, he won all three on his home track. As an individual, he has meant a lot to us coaches and his teammates. His desire to get better and always attack workouts sets a tone for everyone to work hard and never complain. He always keeps things light and is always quick with a joke. We will all miss his presence but are grateful for all of the memories and experiences. I can’t wait to see what he does next year at GW.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Blaine Cockburn (baseball)

* 2021 Anthony Panciocco (baseball)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Shea Wagner (baseball)

• 2018 Colby Wagner (baseball)

• 2017 Bennett Hight (baseball)

• 2016 Jack Davenport (baseball)

• 2015 Jack Davenport (baseball)

• 2014 Sam Wogan (lacrosse)

• 2013 Harrison Stivers (track)

• 2012 Sawyer Williams (baseball)

• 2011 Hans Pope (lacrosse)

• 2010 Hans Pope (lacrosse)

• 2009 Greg Ordway (lacrosse)

• 2008 Parker Chipman (track)

• 2007 Luke Charest (lacrosse)

• 2006 Kelso Davis (lacrosse)

• 2005 Tim Gray (lacrosse)

• 2004 Kelso Davis (lacrosse)

• 2003 Tyler Allen (baseball)

• 2002 Ben Grant (baseball)

KATE TRACY, Senior – Lacrosse

• WMC all-star, first-team

* WMC All-Academic

• Captain

Tracy and her Falcons teammates had been knocking on the championship door for three years and this spring, they kicked it in, making history in the process with Tracy leading the way, scoring timely goals while never hesitating to set up her teammates.

Tracy missed her freshman season due to COVID, but as a sophomore, teaming with her older sister, Savannah Tracy, she led Freeport to its first state final in 10 years before the Falcons dropped a one-goal heartbreaker to Waynflete. As a junior, Tracy’s bid for a title again fell just short with a one-goal semifinal round loss to eventual champion North Yarmouth.

This spring, Freeport was the favorite and with Tracy scoring 38 goals and adding 24 assists, it reached the pinnacle at last, holding off NYA in the championship game. In that game, Tracy scored twice and came up with six ground balls.

Tracy finished her career with 110 goals and 66 assists.

She will play next year at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

Coach Marcia Wood’s comment: “Kate was our playmaker, either scoring the goals or assisting them. She was dominant on the draw for the past three years and was our top ground ball person. This season, Kate was all over the field making plays. She had the goal of a state championship on her mind and she was going to achieve that goal. Kate’s spunk over the past three years has been a huge part of our team. The younger players want to play like her and her teammates respect her and the hard work she has put into lacrosse.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Savannah Tracy (lacrosse)

* 2021 Rianna Tomm (lacrosse)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Alexa Koenig (softball)

• 2018 Taylor Rinaldi (lacrosse)

• 2017 Alexa Koenig (softball)

• 2016 Courtney Broderick (lacrosse)

• 2015 Emily Johnson (lacrosse)

• 2014 Meredith Broderick (lacrosse)

• 2013 Jocelyn Davee (lacrosse)

• 2012 Alexandra Mitch (lacrosse)

• 2011 Leigh Wyman (softball)

• 2010 Lucy Whitacre (lacrosse)

• 2009 Kristen Poulin (track)

• 2008 Andrea Goodrich (track)

• 2007 Molly Lincoln (lacrosse)

• 2006 Amber Klages (lacrosse)

• 2005 Cassandra Dyer (softball)

• 2004 Logan Crane (track)

• 2003 Molly Charest (lacrosse)

• 2002 Kerry Blenk (softball)

