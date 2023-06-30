Getting involved in the community

BLING, which stands for Building Livability in New Gloucester, is a volunteer group that strives to make the town a more livable lifelong community for all ages. The group hosted a community listening and brainstorming session in late April.

A plethora of ideas and suggestions came forward, so the core group decided to focus on projects that have the potential for both high impact and high feasibility. They are organized by topic such as “getting around safely and easily,” “housing and home improvement/maintenance,” “health and wellness/community support” and “communication and information.”

Residents can get involved at any time. Whether it’s helping to shape priorities and work plans or offering skills and experience to match specific projects, help is needed. Those interested in becoming involved in BLING’s work should email coordinator Julie Fralich at [email protected] to get a link to BLING Projects and Topics of Interest questionnaire.

Hear the Declaration

Start Independence Day off with a patriotic flair by attending a public reading of the Declaration of Independence at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road. This free event is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Town charter effective Saturday

The town charter, approved last November, takes effect July 1. The full document can be read at newgloucester.com.

The charter maintains New Gloucester’s current select board-town meeting-town manager form of government and updates the processes to meet the needs of the town. For example, all ordinances and capital expenditures of $625,000 or more must now go before a town-wide vote at the polls for final approval, after having been considered at a town meeting. Town ordinances and policies must be put into an organized code and made available and accessible to the public. Public engagement will now be an integral requirement of the town, including ensuring that all meetings and processes are open, inclusive and accessible.

New brewpub in town

Brickyard Hollow Brewpub opened for business on Memorial Day at 437 Lewiston Road, which was the site of the former NU Brew.

Highlights of their menu are craft pizza and signature microbrews made on-site. The pub also has corn hole, fire pits, frisbee golf, live music, a full service bar and catered event spaces. As is the case with other Brickyard Hollow locations, the company plans to host Community Nights, when they dedicate 5% of their sales to local organizations and causes.

In-person dining, delivery and takeout options are available. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Transfer station stickers

Transfer station stickers are available for purchase at the town office, 385 Intervale Road, and the transfer station, 264 Bald Hill Road. They cost $10 and expire June 30, 2024. Each patron must have one of these stickers in order to use the transfer station.

