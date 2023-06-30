The Boston Celtics traded one defensive-minded guard last week in Marcus Smart as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade and may be looking to the free-agent market to find a cheaper replacement.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the Celtics are a potential suitor for veteran Patrick Beverley, who is also expected to draw interest from the Bulls and other teams.

Beverley, 34, finished last season with the Bulls after he signed with Chicago following a buyout with the Magic. He made $13 million last season in the final year of his contract so will be looking at a sizable paycut in his next destination after signing for the veteran’s minimum with the Bulls on a buyout.

It’s hard to envision Beverley seeing much of a fit for himself right now for Boston’s current roster without more movement in their backcourt with Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard all under contract. However, if Brogdon or Pritchard were on the move in a separate deal, an opportunity could be available for a veteran like Beverley in a bench role.

The Celtics don’t have much to offer Beverley in free agency as the team is currently composed. If Grant Williams is a part of Boston’s plans (unclear at this point), the Celtics won’t have the ability to offer even the taxpayer mid-level exception ($5 million) and still stay under the second apron (which would become a hard cap if they use the MLE). Boston could offer Beverley the veteran’s minimum but odds are likely that Beverley may have a bigger market than that (closer to taxpayer mid-level) if there are multiple suitors for him.

NETS: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Joe Harris, who twice led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage, to the Detroit Pistons, a person with knowledge of the details said.

The Nets also sent two second-round picks to the Pistons in a move designed to create additional salary cap options for the free agency period.

Harris was the Nets’ longest-tenured player, having originally signed with the team in July 2016. He rose to become one of their most dependable players, leading the NBA by shooting 47.4% from 3-point range in 2018-19, then a franchise-record 47.5% in 2020-21.

But the swingman was limited to 14 games in 2021-22 before surgery on his left ankle, and had a lesser role in the latter half of last season after the Nets acquired four starters in the trades for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in February.

Harris is set to make $19.9 million next season in the final year of his contract.

CAVALIERS: The Cleveland Cavaliers opened NBA free agency by agreeing with forward Caris LeVert on a two-year, $32 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

LeVert bounced between starter and reserve last season for the Cavs, who won 51 games in the regular season and ended their postseason drought before losing to the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

