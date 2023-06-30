As electricity bills go up for many Mainers, there’s good news for some: The price for the supply of that power is going down.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Friday approved a reduction in the “standard offer” supply rates paid by residential, small- and medium-size customers of Central Maine Power and Versant Power’s Bangor Hydro District.

The reduction of 1 cent per kilowatt-hour will result in a monthly savings of about $5.50 for an average residential customer of either utility, using 550 kWh of electricity per month. The rate cut goes into effect July 15.

The reduction applies only to customers receiving the standard-offer supply rate – the default option, for customers who have not chosen a specific supplier to generate their electricity. Central Maine Power and Versant Power transmit and distribute electricity; the utilities do not generate it.

Standard offer supply rates were set in November though a competitive bid process conducted by the PUC, as required by Maine law. At the time, the rates reflected volatile supply costs related to regional fuel security initiatives, according to the commission, which said it anticipated adjusting the rates after about six months of the standard offer’s term.

After reviewing the actual costs, the PUC ordered a downward adjustment of the standard offer rates.

“This news comes at a great time as customers are seeing an increase in other components of their electric bill,” PUC Chair Philip L. Bartlett II said in a written statement. “This decrease will offset a portion of those increases.”

William Harwood, the Maine public advocate, said, “This is, indeed, welcome news to ratepayers who have been burdened with high (standard offer) prices. The rise in standard offer pricing over the past two years has been crippling for many Maine ratepayers.”

“This will not, however, fully offset the increases in (transmission and distribution) rates set to take effect tomorrow, but it will help stabilize the overall ‘amount due’ on ratepayer invoices for the next six months.”

