Will Burdick, Waynflete Class of 2016, has been named the school’s new boys’ soccer, replacing Brandon Salway, who stepped down after 34 seasons, 332 victories and eight state titles, including each of the past four.

Burdick played soccer, basketball and lacrosse at Waynflete, then played four years of varsity soccer at Division III Emmanuel College in Boston, serving as a team captain as a junior and senior. Burdick has spent the past two seasons coaching boys’ soccer at Gray-New Gloucester High School and also coaches for Maine Lightning.

“I could not be more excited to be hired as the new Waynflete coach,” Burdick said. “I’m honored to rejoin such a historic and successful program.”

