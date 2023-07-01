A 12-year-old boy was injured in Dover-Foxcroft on Thursday evening when the driver of a car struck the boy, who was riding a bicycle.

In a Facebook post, Dover-Foxcroft police did not identify the victim or provide an update on his condition, but they thanked LifeFlight of Maine for its emergency services.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Harrison and Autumn avenues, according to police.

The Maine State Police are assisting Dover-Foxcroft police with their investigation.

