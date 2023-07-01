BASKETBALL

WNBA career triple-double leader Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut was selected an All-Star reserve by the league’s coaches.

Thomas, who will be making her fourth all-star appearance, is the first WNBA player with three triple-doubles in a season. She accomplished it in the span of seven days, including two in back-to-back games. She’s joined by Sun teammate DeWanna Bonner, who is making her fifth All-Star appearance.

Atlanta teammates Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker will be making their first appearances in the game. So will Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell and Seattle’s Ezi Magbegor.

Other reserves chosen were Washington’s Elena Delle Donne, Las Vegas’ Kelsey Plum, New York’s Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot, Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier and Chicago’s Kahleah Copper.

• Chicago Sky Coach and General Manager James Wade is stepping down to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors.

Wade helped lead the team to its first WNBA championship in 2021 and had an 81-59 record with the team since taking over as head coach in 2019. Previously, he was an assistant with the San Antonio Stars and Minnesota Lynx.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: English trio Andy Sullivan, Oliver Wilson and James Morrison were part of a six-way tie going into the final round of the British Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, while tournament favorite Justin Rose remained in contention despite carding a 2-over 74.

LIV: Bryson DeChambeau made eagle on his final hole at the par-5 17th for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead over Talor Gooch in LIV Golf-Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

Gooch, who won back-to-back LIV Golf events in Australia and Singapore earlier this year, had the lead for much of the second round at Valderrama, with eight birdies against one bogey. But then he took a second bogey on the 18th hole and finished with a par for a 65.

Joost Luiten of the Netherlands, Italy’s Guido Migliozzi and Niklas Norgaard of Denmark were also tied at 7-under 209 as a blustery wind wreaked havoc at The Belfry.

CYCLING

TOUR de FRANCE: Adam Yates pulled away from his twin brother Simon Yates to win the first stage of the Tour de France in Bilbao, Spain, with race favorites Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard finishing not far behind.

The Yates brothers escaped to the front with about 4 miles to go and Adam had the strongest finish to take the initial yellow jersey in the three-week race that began in Basque Country territory in northern Spain.

Pogacar, the two-time Tour de France champion who is teammates with Adam Yates with UAE Team Emirates, finished third after leading a group of chasers that also included Vingegaard, the defending champion of team Jumbo-Visma.

TENNIS

EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL: American Madison Keys prevailed in a marathon tiebreaker Saturday to win the final in Eastbourne, England, beating ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 (13) for her second title at the grass-court tournament.

The WTA said it was the second longest tiebreaker of the season so far.

BAD HOMBURG OPEN: Top-ranked doubles player Katerina Siniakova won her first grass-court singles title by beating Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6 (5) in a rain-affected final in Bad Homburg, Germany.

MALLORCA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Christopher Eubanks of the United States earned his first ATP tour title by beating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets in the final in Palma, Spain and will rise to a career-high ranking of 43rd going into his first Wimbledon.

SWIMMING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Two years after winning five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel has failed to qualify for the world championships.

Dressel’s final attempt to make the U.S. team ended Saturday morning when he tied for 22nd in the preliminaries for the 50-meter freestyle at the national championships in Indianapolis.

He clocked a time of 22.72 seconds in the frantic sprint from one end of the pool to the other, leaving him 1.07 behind top qualifier Ryan Held and 0.59 outside the top eight that advanced to the “A” final in the evening.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his dominant form by winning the sprint from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix to extend his championship lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 70 points.