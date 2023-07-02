Hussey Seating Company, a global provider of seating solutions, announced the addition of two business leaders, David Leopold and Gary Merrill, to its board of directors.

According to a news release, Leopold joins the board with immediate effect, while Merrill’s appointment will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

“Leopold,” according to the news release, “brings a wealth of experience as a multi-faceted business leader with over 20 years of experience across several industries, including officer and senior management positions in Fortune 500 companies in the insurance and telecommunications industries. In 2018, Leopold acquired Criterium Engineers, a leading North American consulting engineering firm, where he oversees the management of the company. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School.”

Merrill, who is set to step down as CEO of Hussey Seating Company on July 1, 2023, will remain involved with the company as an advisor through the end of 2023. According to the company, Merrill will be “bringing his valuable insights to the board starting in 2024. Having served in various roles during his more than 30 years of dedicated service with the company, Merrill’s extensive experience and comprehensive understanding of the organization make him a valuable addition to the Hussey Board.”

“We are delighted to welcome David and Gary to our esteemed board of directors,” said Letitia Hussey Beauregard, Hussey Seating Company’s board chair and a sixth-generation shareholder, in an email. “Their diverse backgrounds and exceptional leadership skills will play a crucial role in guiding our strategic initiatives and further strengthening our position as a global leader in seating solutions. We look forward to their valuable contributions to our organization’s continued success.”

