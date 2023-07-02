SACO – Richard “Rick” Fielding Andrews left the world peacefully after the bravest of fights on June 16, 2023. In his 80 years on the planet, he lived a beautiful and full life.

Born March 19, 1943 in Washington D.C., he and his parents soon moved to Arlington, Mass. From Arlington, he and his family moved to Hamden, Conn., where he attended Hamden High School and honed his hockey skills, eventually becoming co-captain of the team with one of his lifelong best friends, Bill McCabe.

After graduating high school in 1961, Rick began classes at UConn where again his leadership skills shone and he was made the captain of the Huskies Hockey Team. Before completing his studies, he was drafted into the Marine Corps and served his country with pride. Shortly after his return from duty, he was back again on UConn’s campus, but this time as assistant coach of the team that he loved under the direction of his college coach, Chip Chapman.

He worked for so many years in the restaurant business in Connecticut. From Huskies, to Rosal’s, and then to the Mansfield Depot before finally making his way up the coast to his beloved Maine.

Loved by everyone, but most especially by his brothers Newman Andrews, Jeff Andrews and his wife Kathy, and Chris Andrews, and his sister, Susan Andrews Goldthwait and her husband Wade Goldthwait, whom he always considered his fourth brother; his nieces Erin Andrews, Kate Sansom, Lola Andrews, and Lindsay Andrews, and his nephew, Jimmy Andrews; his great love, Beth Thompson, her son R.J. and grandson, Brock; and his daughters, Kelley Andrews and Shannon Weir, and Shannon’s husband Eric Weir, and his very much loved grandchildren, Reece Weir, Kate Weir, and Luke Fielding Weir; and the countless numbers of people that he called friend. He was the sweetest and gentlest man with the best sense of humor and he never met a stranger. To say that he will be missed beyond words is a true understatement.

He was preceded in death by his deeply loved mother and father, Patricia and Harry Andrews; and his best girl, Ivy. He would be so humbled to learn what a beautiful and positive mark he has left on this world.

“What we have once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity that meant so much to him, St. Jude’s, or any charity of your choice.