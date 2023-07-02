Marcelo Mayer had three hits with three RBI, and the Portland Sea Dogs rallied for 11 runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings in a 12-5 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Sea Dogs broke a 5-5 tie with a seven-run eighth inning. Alex Binelas hit a two-run homer, Mayer singled home another run and scored on a wild pitch, and Niko Kavadas followed with a three-run homer.

Mayer started the rally with a solo homer in the sixth to give Portland a 2-1 lead. After the Fisher Cats pulled ahead 5-2 with a four-run sixth, Philip Sikes scored a run on a sacrifice fly, Nick Yorke hit an RBI triple and Mayer added an RBI single in the seventh to tie it at 5.

The late collapse by the Fisher Cats overshadowed an impressive start by Alek Manoah, who pitched five strong innings as part of a rehab assignment from the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah struck out 10, walked three and allowed three hits and a run — an RBI single by Binelas.

Reliever Brendan Cellucci (1-1) scattered two hits and struck out seven over the final three innings for the win.

SOCCER

GOLD CUP: Jesús Ferreira became the first American to score international hat tricks in consecutive games, and the United States advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago at Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ferreira scored in the 14th and 38th minutes against 101st-ranked Trinidad, then converted a penalty kick in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Cade Cowell scored in the 66th, four minutes after entering, and Gianluca Busio in the 79th — the first international goal for both. Brandon Vázquez added his third goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time as the No. 11 Americans won by six goals for the second straight game.

HOCKEY

NHL: Evan Rodrigues cashed in on his 30-point season with then-defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado by signing a $12 million, four-year contract with now-reigning Eastern Conference champion Florida.

• The Avalanche re-signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year contract worth $775,000.

• The Detroit Red Wings signed intriguing 26-year-old forward Christian Fischer to a $1.125 million contract for next season. Fischer was not tendered a qualifying offer by Arizona.

• The Lightning traded three-time Cup winner Patrick Maroon and fellow forward Max Cajkovic to Minnesota for a 2024 seventh-round pick. Tampa Bay retained 20% of Maroon’s $1 million salary, which clears enough space to sign a player at the league minimum of $775,000 — perhaps with bonuses.

BASKETBALL

NBA: All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Sacramento Kings, one that will keep him signed through the 2027-28 season, a person with knowledge of the talks confirmed.

• Utah was finalizing an extension for guard Jordan Clarkson as well, a second person told the AP.

• Miles Bridges is returning to the Charlotte Hornets after a year, but without the huge contract that appeared likely before a domestic violence charge.

Bridges signed a $7.9 million qualifying offer from Charlotte, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Bridges missed all of last season after he was charged with domestic violence in July 2022. He pleaded no contest last November and is serving three years of probation. The NBA gave Bridges a 30-game suspension earlier this offseason, but added that because Bridges missed the entirety of last season that 20 of those games are considered already served.

He will miss the first 10 games of this season.

WNBA: Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowan each had a double-double, Arike Ogunbowale scored all her 17 points in the second half and the host Dallas Wings beat the short-handed Washington Mystics, 89-72.

Sabally scored 27 points with 15 rebounds and McCowan added 10 and 11 boards. Natasha Howard scored 13 points for Dallas (8-8). Sabally has 11 double-doubles this season, second most in the WNBA.

Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Shakira Austin (hip), and Kristi Toliver (foot) did not play Washington (9-7).

• Rhyne Howard hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 43 points — one shy of Atlanta’s single-game franchise record — on 14-of-20 shooting to help the Dream set their single-game scoring record and the beat the visiting Los Angeles Sparks, 112-84.

Allisha Gray scored 15 points and Nia Coffey 13 for the Dream. Atlanta (7-8), which has won back-to-back games following a three-game skid, set a season high for points in a game and topped the 100-point plateau for the second time this season.

Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (7-10) with 25 points.

• Courtney Williams hit the go-ahead jumper with 18.1 seconds to play and finished with a season-high 28 points with eight assists to help the visiting Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever, 89-87.

• Breanna Stewart had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Courtney Vandersloot added 18 points and 12 assists and the visiting New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm, 81-66.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Alex Palou continued his dominance of IndyCar at Mid-Ohio, executing perfect strategy with a fast car to beat Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon by a wide margin at Indianapolis for his third straight win and fourth in the last five races.

FORMULA ONE: Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg, Austria.

Verstappen started from pole position for the fourth straight race and notched his fifth straight win and seventh in nine races so far this season. He increased his championship lead to 81 points over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: It took a late breakaway by Victor Lafay for French team Cofidis to end its 15-year winless streak at the Tour de France.

Cofidis won the second stage after Lafay moved to the front and held off a late charge by the favorites to clinch the victory, with Adam Yates keeping the overall lead after the opening two stages in northern Spain.

Cofidis hadn’t won in the Tour since Sylvain Chavanel triumphed in the 19th stage of the 2008 edition.

