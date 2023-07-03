Above Board – All Hands on Deck announced last week that it will support Believe in Kids Maine with its 2023 fundraiser, Endless Summer.

Above Board committee members invite the community to attend its fifth annual fundraising event on Thursday,

Aug. 17 at The Boathouse Restaurant in Kennebunkport. The proceeds from the evening will

directly support Believe in Kids Maine, a nonprofit organization that provides resources for foster children living in

York County. There are currently 900 foster children living in York County.

According to a June 30 news release, “Believe in Kids Maine realizes the need in Maine is massive – with over 30,000 kids throughout the state living in poverty. Ten percent of those in the foster care system; 900 kids living with extended family; 20 percent of the kids that age out at 18 end up homeless with 40 percent having substance use disorder. Many of these children’s basic needs are not being met and many of these children’s parents are incarcerated and/or have substance use disorder.”

Believe in Kids Maine is raising funds to help provide simple necessities such as: food, clothing, mattresses, iPads with programming for impaired children, school supplies, sneakers and much more. When a child is placed with grandparents, there is currently no funding provided until the grandparents become licensed foster parents.

Above Board aims to raise $30,000 to help Believe in Kids provide these extra resources.

According to the news release, Endless Sumer “attendees can look forward to a fabulous end of summer party at The Boathouse. DJ Lloyd will be spinning tunes as guests can dance, mingle and take in Kennebunkport’s beautiful waterfront; sip on specialty cocktails, craft beer, and regional wine from local purveyors, and sample the delicious local cuisine provided by The Boathouse Restaurant. Cocktail attire is suggested.”

For tickets, donations and sponsorships, visit aboveboardmaine.org.

Above Board is a volunteer committee of community members looking to support initiatives that directly

affect the greater York County region. The organization hosts one event per year and relies on sponsorships, ticket

sales and donations to meet its goals. As a 501(C)3 organization, Above Board has raised in excess of

$185,000 to benefit various local initiatives that directly affect this community including: providing surf boards,

wetsuits, paddleboards and all other water equipment needed for the Special Surfers organization, recovery coach

training for community members and first responders, mental health services to assist local police departments,

funding to help rebuild Kennebunk’s skatepark, and sponsorship of the 2020 CS3 Christmas Party where families in

need receive clothing and toys for children. The common thread for Above Board’s fundraising efforts is to assist the

community with inclusive initiatives.

Believe in Maine Kids was founded by Larry Stoddard to raise awareness and provide resources to the many needs

of children in Maine currently living in poverty and in the foster care system. Stoddard, in addition to owning Distinctive Tile and Design and Homewood Flooring, has fostered 12 children over the past four years.

