After a very successful campaign, the city expects funding for Electrify Everything!, a program that provides rebates on electric consumer goods, to run out by the end of this summer. The city is announcing that the final day to submit an application for rebates on electric vehicles, electric lawn care equipment, and e-bikes is July 31, 2023.

Residents seeking rebates through the program for the purchase of air source heat pumps and/or heat pump hot water heaters must submit a signed contract by July 31, 2023, in order to reserve funding for the project. Installation and final Electrify Everything! application must be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.

After July 31, residents who would like to inquire about the availability of funding for a rebate prior to making a purchase may do so by contacting South Portland Sustainability Director Julie Rosenbach at 207-347-4148. If funding remains, these purchases will be added to a reservation list. Residents must then submit a completed application no later than Aug. 31, 2023.

About Electrify Everything!

One-third of South Portland greenhouse gas emissions come from our transportation sector, and an additional 19 percent of greenhouse gas emissions originate in our residential buildings. This means that more than 50 percent of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions could be eliminated through beneficial electrification.

Launched by the city on Sept. 1, 2022 to meet city-wide emissions reduction goals, Electrify Everything! has provided more than $200,000 in rebates to date to 220 South Portland households for the purchase of electric vehicles, electric lawn care equipment, e-bikes, heating and cooling systems, and home weatherization.

Advertisement

Rebates allocated thus far have helped residents purchase more than 100 pieces of electric lawn equipment, 66 air source heat pumps, and more than 50 e-bikes and e-cargo bikes.

South Portland residents with household income up to 100 percent of area median Income are eligible to apply for rebates through the Electrify Everything! program. Applications will be accepted through July 31, 2023. See income eligibility, qualifying products, rebate amounts, and application instructions at: www.southportland.org/electrify.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram @soposustainability.

Steve Genovese is an AmeriCorps/Greater Portland Council of Governments Resilience Corps fellow serving in the South Portland Sustainability Office through September 2023. He can be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: