BASEBALL

Alex Binelas went 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBI and Nick Yorke was also 2 for 5 with three RBI as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 9-3 in an Eastern League game Monday night at Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Sea Dogs opened the second half of the season by winning 5 of 6 over New Hampshire.

Binelas also stole two bases.

Marcelo Mayer was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Nathan Hickey homered in the ninth for Portland, which returns home Tuesday night to start a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Yu Chang, on a rehab assignment from the Red Sox, batted leadoff and was 1 for 4 with a run scored.

NECBL: The Sanford Mainers scored in the ninth inning and pushed across a run in the 10th to win their third straight, 6-5 over the North Shore Navigators at Goodall Park in Sanford on Monday night.

The Mainers (11-10) are over .500 for the first time since winning on Opening Day.

Maine tied the game in the ninth when Logan Poteet walked with the bases loaded. The winning run scored on Kevin Skagerlind’s sacrifice fly.

Devan Bade extended his hitting streak to six games with a three-run double in the sixth inning.

Logan Poteet had two RBI despite going 0 for 3 and Nicholas Roselli was 1 for 3 and scored twice.

Jake Berger was 1 for 4 with a homer and two RBI for the Navigators (9-14).

HORSE RACING

CHURCHILL DOWNS: Churchill Downs is extending Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert ‘s suspension through 2024, keeping the Triple Crown winner from entering horses in the Kentucky Derby and other races for an additional year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated announced it was continuing Baffert’s ban, citing “continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks.”

Baffert initially was suspended for two years after 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test and later was disqualified.

In a statement, Churchill Downs said Baffert continues to “peddle false narratives” about Medina Spirit’s failed drug test.

FOOTBALL

OBIT: Vince Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 years in 1998, has died. He was 79.

The Cardinals said Tobin died Monday morning at his Arizona home.

Tobin was hired in 1996 to replace Buddy Ryan and took over a team that had future Hall of Fame defensive back Aeneas Williams and quarterback Jake Plummer.

The Cardinals made the playoffs for the first time since 1982 by winning their final three games of the 1998 season and beat the Dallas Cowboys for their first postseason win since 1948.

Tobin went 28-43 in four seasons as Arizona’s coach.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen won the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunched sprint, and Adam Yates of Britain kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

Philipsen, 25, who won two stages in last year’s race, was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel and comfortably held off German rider Phil Bauhaus and Australian Caleb Ewan as they dashed to the line.

Danish sprinter Fabio Jakobsen was fourth ahead of Belgian standout Wout van Aert, who failed to overtake Philipsen on the right in the last 50 meters and backed off near a crash barrier.

Yates maintained his six-second lead over two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia and his twin brother Simon Yates in third.

SOCCER

OBIT: Horst-Dieter Höttges, a member of the West Germany team that won the 1974 World Cup and lost to England in the 1966 final, has died. He was 79.

Werder Bremen, where Höttges played 420 league games in the 1960s and 70s, said he died on June 22, citing his family. The club did not give a cause of death. German news agency dpa reported he had been living with dementia in recent years.

DOPING

MARATHON: Marathon runner Titus Ekiru faces a 10-year ban in a doping investigation centered on the race that currently ranks him as the sixth-fastest man of all time in the event.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said the 31-year-old Kenyan faces two charges for positive doping tests and two more of tampering.

Ekiru ran a time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, 57 seconds to win the Milan Marathon in May 2021. The current record is 2:01.09 by Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin last year.

Ekiru tested positive at the Italian race for the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is prohibited for use in-competition unless an athlete is granted an exemption for medical use.

