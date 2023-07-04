KENNEBUNKPORT – Kennebunkport’s annual event, Chalk the Port, has added a new feature this coming year. Organizers announced that an art and craft fair will be held and put out a call for local vendors for the upcoming event.

This year’s event will take place on Sept. 9 at Kennebunkport Recreation Building and Parson’s Field at 20 Recreation Way, Kennebunkport.

In a June 29 news release, organizers wrote, “We aim to make this event even more remarkable by welcoming talented artisans, craftsmen and artists to showcase their unique creations. Chalk the Port has become a beloved tradition, drawing art enthusiasts, locals and tourists alike. This event aims to celebrate the talent and creativity within our community, and we are excited to welcome new artists and craftsmen who will contribute to the vibrancy of the event. We encourage all interested vendors to apply and join us for a memorable day of art.”

To apply for a vendor booth at Chalk the Port Art & Craft Fair, interested individuals can visit the event’s official website at www.chalktheport.com. Registration for vendors is online and more information can be found on the website.

Organizers invite vendors and patrons to mark their calendars “and make sure to join us for a day filled with inspiration, entertainment and the opportunity to discover remarkable works of art.”

For more information, call Stephanie Simpson at the Kennebunkport Parks & Recreation Department, 207-967-4304, or email [email protected]

