Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is hosting magician Peter Boie on July 12. The event will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. According to a news release, Boie first became fascinated with magic at the age of 11 when he

stumbled across a magic book at his local library. He now travels around the country performing his award-winning magic.

An award-winning show for people of all ages. Preregistration is required. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org. Graves Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport.

Library’s summer concert series opens July 13

Graves Memorial Public Library announced the return of its summer concert series. The first concert of the season will be Janet Wentworth and Mark Gunther on Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m. Patrons are invited to bring friends and chairs.

Wentworth and Gunther are part of a variety of bands in the area playing country blues and jazz with keyboard and vocals. A suggested donation of $10 per person is appreciated.

The event will be held in the community room if it rains. Parking is available on Maine Street or at Consolidated School. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Advertisement

Kennebunk Land Trust announces soiree sponsors

Kennebunk Land Trust announced event sponsors for its Seaside Summer Soiree. According to a June 28 news release from the land trust, “These local businesses are committed to land conservation and stewardship, and their sponsorship of our work shows their values of environmental protection. We are so grateful for their support.”

The Super Supporter Hour is sponsored by Karrie Shaw, Seacoast Financial Planning, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services. Shaw will be at the event to share her work.

Returning event sponsors include Boiling Spring Landscape; Libby O’Brien Kingsley & Champion Law Firm; Woodman Edmands, Attorneys at Law; Douston Construction Inc., Bergen Parkinson Attorneys, and the Colony Hotel, as well as Principal Sponsor Kennebunk Savings and Corporate Sponsor H.M. Payson.

The soiree will take place on July 13 at a public reception at the Colony Hotel in Kennebunkport. Ticket sales end Friday, July 7.

New for 2023, the Kennebunk Land Trust will host a limited-ticket early entry Super Supporter Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. The early admittance portion of the event will include tunes by local musician Beau Dalleo, as well as exclusive special appetizers and a Super Supporter commemorative glass. The general reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. with a cocktail bar, appetizers, and lawn games along with special remarks about new trail-building initiatives.

Advertisement

“Raise a glass for conservation and come together on the Colony Hotel’s picturesque patio to support the Kennebunk Land Trust’s essential projects and programs,” wrote the organization in an email. “Attendance to the event directly contributes to the preservation of our beloved local landscapes and wildlife habitats.”

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit kennebunklandtrust.org, or contact the office at 207-985-8734 or [email protected]

Native Plant Swap set at School Around Us

Area gardeners are invited to participate in a free Native Plant Swap at the School Around Us in Arundel on Sunday, July 16. Plant drop-off is from 1-1:30 p.m.; Swap, 1:30-3 p.m. and tour a pollinator pathway in Kennebunk following the event.

Participants are asked to bring plants that are native to Maine (https://wildseedproject.net/comprehensive-plant-list) and are “straight species,” not cultivars. Plants should be labeled clearly. Those without native plants to share, are welcome to attend.

A bonus activity is planned, making a wildflower seed ball. Participants are encouraged to bring a mug for beverages. The swap is sponsored by Kennebunk Area Native Plants, Planeteers of Southern Maine, Modern Day Homemakers and Frinklepod Farm.

Advertisement

School Around Us is located at 281 Log Cabin Road in Arundel. For more information and to RSVP, email [email protected]

Meteorologist to emcee Kennebunk Free Library 5K

Kennebunk Free Library announced June 29 that News Center Maine meteorologist Jason Nappi will serve as its inaugural master of ceremonies for the 26th Edition 5K fundraiser scheduled for Friday, July 14.

“I’m humbled and grateful to be chosen as the first master of ceremonies in the 26-year history of the KFL 5K fundraiser,” said Nappi in the news release. “When I was attending Kennebunk Middle School in 1993 I dreamt of being a meteorologist for News Center Maine. That dream came true in May of 2022 when I started my job at the place I fell in love with weather 30 years ago riding a snowmobile on the Blueberry Plains in West K. I enjoy visiting local restaurants and establishments around Maine and especially the Kennebunks. It feels great to be back home.”

According to the news release, “The KFL 5K fundraiser is truly a community event, hosting hundreds of runners, walkers, and their cheer squads. Many more folks bring their lawn chairs and settle in to enjoy the live music by the Kennebunk River Band, great food, and beverages on a beautiful summer evening.”

New this year, Crotux Catering of Garden Street Bowl, will provide gourmet sandwiches and sides for all registered 5K participants at no additional cost. Extra sandwiches/sides will be available for non-registered guests for $10. Home-made pretzels (Plot Twist Pretzels) and beer (Federal Jack’s) will also be available for purchase. A few items from the 5K Online Auction will be on display, as well as an opportunity to buy 50/50 raffle tickets (currently on sale at the library). Visit www.kennebunklibrary.org to check out the 5K Online Auction, July 5-18.

Advertisement

The 5K takes off at 6 p.m., following a course through Hope Cemetery and Woods that was established last year. The course was recently certified by USATF and begins and ends in the library parking lot. Prizes will be awarded for the top male and female finishers in each of nine age categories. Register online now until noon on July 12 by visiting www.kennebunklibrary.org. Same-day registration will be available at the library on race day.

Combining registrations and the generosity of over 75 sponsors, the 5K accounts for nearly 25 percent of the $200,000 the library must raise each year to support the library and its programs. Event Sponsor is Kennebunk Savings Bank; and Diamond Sponsors are Appliance Advantage/Aspire Home and Crotux Catering/Garden Street Bowl.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Community Yard Sale is Aug. 5 at library

Kennebunk Free Library is hosting a Community Yard Sale on its lawn on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shoppers will find an array of items from local artists and neighbors’ garages.

Spaces that measure 10’x10’ are available to rent for $35 and 30”x72” folding tables are also available to rent for an additional $15. A clean-up deposit of $25 is required and will be returned at the conclusion of the event. Vendors will receive prime visibility on Main Street, free advertising and all for a small donation to benefit Kennebunk Free Library.

Advertisement

Applications and fees are due by Monday, July 31. Spots are limited. Applications and additional information can be picked up at the library or found at www.kennebunklibrary.org.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Residents earn college accolades

The University of Maine at Farmington announced its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Local students include:

*Arundel: Calli Leach, High Honors;

Kennebunk: Audrey McEnaney, High Honors; Hazel McEnaney, High Honors; Callister Montembeau, High Honors; Simone Ruediger, Honors.

Astronomical society schedules July 7 meeting

Advertisement

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its next monthly meeting on Friday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The July meeting agenda includes Bernie Reim’s What’s Up for the Month and Astro Shorts, where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations. For newcomers, questions about the club, observing, telescopes, and astronomy in general, will be answered by experienced club members.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at The New School. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. All those interested in astronomy are welcome, from stargazers and hobbyists, to serious observers, astrophotographers, and those interested in astronomical theory.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England also owns its own observatory and hosts Star Parties at its Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35 in West Kennebunk.

For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Advertisement

Legion Post to host July barbecue

American Legion Post 159 will host a free drive-through barbecue on Friday, July 14 from 5 p.m. until the food runs out. Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport.

The menu includes pulled pork, smoked chicken, bratwurst, beans, coleslaw, potato salad, jalapeno cornbread and desert. Donations are welcome.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Christ Church hosting final worship services

Christ Church invites the community as it celebrates the final worship services at 6 Dane St. during the month of July. The services are scheduled for Sundays at 10 a.m.

Advertisement

After July, the Sunday 9:15 a.m. worship services will be held with West Kennebunk United Methodist Church at 160 Alfred Road in West Kennebunk.

KBIA 5K set for July 9

Registration is open for the 32nd annual KBIA Day at the Beach 1K/5K on Sunday, July 9 at 8:30 a.m. The race is hosted by KBIA and follows a course along Kennebunk Beach.

All children participating in the fun run receive a medal. Team mascots, Crusher from the Maine Celtics and Beacon from the Maine Mariners, will attend and help kick off the race.

Race proceeds will benefit the KBIA scholarship fund, helping to provide camp opportunities for local children. For more information on the KBIA or to sign-up, visit www.kbia.net.

Three of a Kind play Mid-Week Music

Advertisement

Mid-Week Music, the monthly concert series held at the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School, continues on Wednesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. with a show by Three of a Kind.

The trio comprises award-winning singer and songwriter Janet Wentworth, pianist, organist and songwriter Mark Gunter, and percussionist Ron Breton, who perform jazz standards, gentle blues, and relatable originals.

According to a June 26 news release, “They’ll play tunes by the likes of Ella, Etta, Charles, Sinatra, Cline, Cale, Cash, Cole, and Hendrix, presented with warmth and authenticity that will make you rejoice, feel a little blue, reflect, and – sometimes – dance.”

For this show, they’ll be joined by electric guitarist Andy Oliver, who last played on the Mid-Week Music stage in March 2022 for a blues concert.

Town House School is located at 135 North St. in Kennebunkport. For more information and tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets; email [email protected] or call 207-967-2751.

Kennebunk Free Library reveals July’s featured artist

Advertisement

The Speers Gallery at the Kennebunk Free Library will present Recent Works, an exhibition of watercolor, pastel, and pencil by Kennebunk resident Wendy Gallart. The exhibit runs through July 31.

According to a news release from the library, “Pursuing her lifelong desire to study art and art history, Wendy Gallart received her undergraduate degree in fine arts and education. Subsequently, Wendy began her career in marketing and commercial art. Her career led to increasingly responsible positions at several Fortune 500 companies, where she directed design and public relations teams through branding and logo designs, extensive advertising and public relations campaigns and product launches.

“Wendy then applied her knowledge and experience to the not-for-profit sector. She received a masters of public administration and then worked toward bettering the health and welfare of animals. Since her retirement, she has returned to her true loves, drawing and painting. She has studied under internationally renowned painters and teachers such as Peter Barnet and Theresa Troise Heidel and currently works with local artist Russell Whitten. In addition, she has remained an avid collector of photography and fine art through her past business connections with auction houses and dealers.

“Wendy enjoys the beauty of the hills, fields and coastline of southern Maine every day, often accompanied by her dog Summer. She primarily works in watercolor and has recently begun to show her work in York County community venues.”

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery through July 31 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For library hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Model of Positive Living Award nominees sought

Advertisement

The Center is seeking nominations for its ninth annual Model of Positive Living Award.

According to a news release, “The Model of Positive Living Award is given to a community member who is 50 or older who makes a difference in the lives of others through kind gestures, volunteerism and a can-do attitude. We are looking for individuals who live their lives with vitality and compassion. We’re confident you know someone who has demonstrated these inspiring traits. Help us recognize their impact and influence.”

To fill out a nomination form, visit www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org. The deadline to nominate is Aug. 1. To make a submission, call 207-967-8514 or email [email protected] The award will be announced by The Center in September.

Registration open for Spurling Charity 5K

Spurling Fitness announced it will host its eighth annual Spurling Charity 5K on Saturday Aug. 12. The family-friendly event invites participants to “walk, run or dance” across the finish line. The event, designed for all ages and abilities, begins at 8 a.m.

Each year, a new beneficiary is chosen. This year’s event will benefit The Center for Grieving Children, Maine.

Registration is open and costs $25 for those who sign up by July 15. The first 100 registrants are guaranteed a race T-shirt. To register, visit https://racewire.com/register.php?id=13534.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: