PORTLAND – Gregory S. Anania, passed away on June 23, 2023. Greg was born on Nov. 14, 1957, in Portland to Raymond L Anania and Madeline A (Gormley) Anania.

﻿Greg graduated from Deering High School in 1977 and obtained an associate degree in computer science.

﻿Greg’s passion for life was the “Great Outdoors” from hiking, biking, boating, and camping anywhere under the stars. His compassion for animals was an understatement, they seem to talk to him.

﻿Gregory was predeceased by his mother, Madeline; sister, Michelle Anania. He is survived by his father Raymond Anania; sister, Denise Anania, sister, Karen (Anania) Ross and brother-in-law David Ross II; also, his beloved nieces and nephew, Chantel Anania and significant other Aaron Zielinsky, Courtney (Ross) Pride and her husband Ben, a very special nephew David Ross III; great nephew Quinton Zielinsky and great niece Tullalah Zielinsky.

﻿A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

﻿Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website mainefuneral.com.

If you would like to donate, please donate to the Animal Refuge League of your choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous