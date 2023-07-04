Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 7/10 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Tue. 7/11 7 p.m. Conservation Committee Town Hall
Wed. 7/12 6 p.m. Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee T.M. Library
Scarborough
Mon. 7/10 6 p.m. Conservation Commission Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Tue. 7/11 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters/Harbor Committee Municipal Bldg
Tue. 7/11 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Municipal Bldg
Wed. 7/12 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Wed. 7/12 5 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Wed. 7/12 7 p.m. Zoning Board Municipal Bldg
Thu. 7/13 3 p.m. Communication Committee Municipal Bldg
Thu. 7/13 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee Zoom, Municipal Bldg
South Portland
Mon. 7/10 4:30 p.m. Public Arts Committee Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office
Mon. 7/10 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office
Mon. 7/10 6 p.m. Board of Education SPHS
Tue. 7/11 4:30 p.m. Human Rights Events Planning Zoom, City Hall
Tue. 7/11 6:30 p.m. City Council Workshop Zoom, City Hall
Wed. 7/12 6:30 p.m. Age Friendly Committee Main Library
Wed. 7/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom, City Hall
Thu. 7/13 4:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Zoom, Municipal Services
Thu. 7/13 5 p.m. Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing Zoom
Thu. 7/13 6 p.m. Human Rights Commission City Hall
Fri. 7/14 10:30 a.m. Board of Health Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office
Send questions/comments to the editors.