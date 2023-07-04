Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  7/10  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Tue.  7/11  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  7/12  6 p.m.  Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee  T.M. Library

Scarborough

Mon.  7/10  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Tue.  7/11  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters/Harbor Committee  Municipal Bldg

Tue.  7/11  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation  Municipal Bldg

Wed.  7/12  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Wed.  7/12  5 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Wed.  7/12  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  Municipal Bldg

Thu.  7/13  3 p.m.  Communication Committee  Municipal Bldg

Thu.  7/13  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

South Portland

Mon.  7/10  4:30 p.m.  Public Arts Committee  Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office

Mon.  7/10  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office

Mon.  7/10  6 p.m.  Board of Education  SPHS

Tue.  7/11  4:30 p.m.  Human Rights Events Planning  Zoom, City Hall

Tue.  7/11  6:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop  Zoom, City Hall

Wed.  7/12  6:30 p.m.  Age Friendly Committee  Main Library

Wed.  7/12  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom, City Hall

Thu.  7/13  4:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition  Zoom, Municipal Services

Thu.  7/13  5 p.m.  Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing  Zoom

Thu.  7/13  6 p.m.  Human Rights Commission  City Hall

Fri.  7/14  10:30 a.m.  Board of Health  Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office

