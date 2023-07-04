KENNEBUNK – The Center announced the launch of its Building for the Future Campaign, which seeks to raise funds for the building of a new addition to the main Center campus.

The Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and has been serving adults 50-plus in the Kennebunks with informational, educational, and social programming for more than 30 years. According to a June 28 news release, “With significant growth in membership and programming offerings in the past several years, the new addition will allow for continued growth as the Center continues to proudly serve the community.”

“During the Center’s endowment campaign, the 41st president of the United States, George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush, served as honorary chairs. The Center is very pleased to announce that continuing the long tradition of community support and service in the Bush family, the Building for the Future Campaign will see the 43rd president of the United States George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush serving as honorary chairs.”

For more information about the campaign and the work the Center does in the community, visit seniorcenterkennebunk.org. The Center is located at 175 Port Road in Lower Village Kennebunk.

